Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.46 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 62.30 +0.08 +0.13%
Natural Gas 3.129 -0.01 -0.35%
Mars US 58.72 -0.24 -0.41%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 59.52 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 53.19 +0.68 +1.29%
Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Giddings 46.25 +1.00 +2.21%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.04 +0.95 +1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.54 +0.95 +1.84%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.00 +1.41 +2.25%
Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 20, 2017, 10:00 PM CST Gas

GasBuddy’s newest report pegs gas prices at their highest average since 2014, the year oil prices crashed from their highs of over $100 per barrel.

Gasoline prices are up a full 20 percent compared to last year, just in time for the busiest driving weekend of the year in the United States – Thanksgiving weekend.

On Thursday, as families dig into their turkey, gas prices should reach an average of $2.53 per gallon. In 2012, the Thanksgiving-weekend national average cost of a gallon of gas was $3.44.

“This year has been unique at the pumps. Gas prices spent much of the time in the weeks approaching Thanksgiving by rising when typically they would be on a sizeable downward trend,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. “On average Americans are paying nearly 40 cents a gallon more than last year, which means collectively we’re spending $800 million more on fuel over the Thanksgiving travel period. Drivers should pay close attention to prices to avoid overpaying.” 

Despite higher gas prices, Americans are still expected to travel in larger numbers for longer periods of time this year compared to 2016, according to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey.

Related: Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

The year-over-year gas price hike is largely in line with a spike in the WTI crude benchmark, which was trading at $48.24 a year ago today, compared to $56.34 today—a 17 percent rise. Brent crude was $48.90 a year ago vs $62.14—a heftier 27 percent spike.

Oil prices have been on this rise this year as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduces output by 1.2 million barrels per day in order to close the supply glut in international markets. OPEC’s compliance to the cuts has remained above 90 percent through the life of the pact, encouraging market fundamentals to recover over the course of 11 months.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

