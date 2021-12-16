Texas Weighs Electricity Market Reforms To Avoid Blackouts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.97 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.62 +0.74 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.786 +0.020 +0.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.257 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.178 +0.050 +2.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.178 +0.050 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 17 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.87 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.27 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.37 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.62 -0.11 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 66.33 +1.51 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.28 +1.51 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Energy Stocks Set To Break Out In 2022

Energy Stocks Set To Break Out In 2022

Energy stocks are expected to…

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher On Crude Price Recovery

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher On Crude Price Recovery

The number of active drilling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Weighs Electricity Market Reforms To Avoid Blackouts

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 16, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is discussing major reforms to the state’s electricity market with the purpose to avoid a repeat of the power failures and blackouts in February 2021, which led to the death of more than 100 people and left over 11 million residents without electricity for days.

The regulator is discussing at a meeting on Thursday around a dozen proposals to make the grid more stable and reliable in case of emergencies. Proposals include paying power generators that are on standby when the grid needs backup, and requiring companies to pre-emptively buy capacity to meet future demand.

It is not clear yet how many and which of the proposals for electricity market reforms PUC will endorse today.

Analysts and consumer protection bodies warn that the measures will raise the energy bills for consumers.

“Customers will be paying for more, but will they be getting more reliability?” Michael Jewell, an attorney with Jewell & Associates PLLC who represents clients at PUC proceedings, told Bloomberg.

“This is going to take us further down a path that’s going to increase cost to consumers, we better be darn sure these are the right choices,” Tim Morstad, Associate State Director, AARP Texas, told FOX 4 NEWS.

Last month, a report by the North American Electric Reliability Corp warned that the Texas grid remained vulnerable to blackouts in case of a repeat of this year’s February Freeze.

According to the 2021-2022 Winter Reliability Assessment report, Texas risks a 37-percent reserve margin deficit in case of a harsh winter, NERC said.

A reserve margin is the reserve of power generation capacity comparative to demand. The expected reserve margin for Texas for this winter, according to NERC, is 41.9 percent. Yet if another cold spell hits the state, it would affect this spare capacity, pushing the margin deeply into negative territory.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Crisis Just Got Worse

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Christmas

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com