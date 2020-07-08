Texas Oil, Gas Drilling Permits Fell By A Third

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.86 +0.24 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.25 +0.17 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.830 -0.046 -2.45%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.87 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.45 +0.85 +2.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.45 -0.09 -0.24%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.830 -0.046 -2.45%
Graph down Marine 2 days 42.69 -0.79 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.07 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.45 +0.28 +0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.81 -0.19 -0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -0.06 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.83 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 29.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 37.12 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.62 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.02 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 40.62 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.62 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.62 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.12 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 40.62 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.62 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.25 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.00 +0.25 +0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.39 +2.10 +4.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.57 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.52 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.52 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.25 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Texas Oil, Gas Drilling Permits Fell By A Third

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 08, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The number of oil and gas drilling permits in Texas fell by a third in June from a year earlier, the state’s oil and gas regulator body said on Tuesday.

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) issued 312 drilling permits last month, compared to 1,001 permits issued in June of last year. Of those 312 permits, 262 were to drill new oil and gas wells. The rest of the 312 were for re-entering plugged well bores and re-completions of existing well bores.

While permits for new drilling were down significantly in June year on year, completions processed year to date in 2020 for new drills were 7,930—up from 5,050 during the same period last year.

The RRC cautioned, however, that due to new technology which is allowing it to report more detailed data on drilling permits, data for previous years may not correlate exactly to the same results this year.

For new oil and gas permits, the Midland district saw the lion’s share, with 157 permits out of the 262 total for June. The Midland district also saw the highest number of new oil completions, at 538 out of the total 963, and new gas completions at 147 out of the total 340.

According to a recent Dallas Fed survey, energy executives in Texas feel that the price of WTI would need to be above $35 before they restart wells. WTI is now above $40 per barrel.

Rystad’s outlook back in February was that oil production in Texas would rise nearly every month this year thanks to the Permian basin, after reaching 5.4 million bpd in December 2019. Those forecasts were promptly shot down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price war which saw U.S. oil production and jobs plummet in the months that followed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

