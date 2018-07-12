Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.22 -0.11 -0.16%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.13 -0.32 -0.43%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.799 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 68.03 +0.15 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
Urals 21 hours 62.10 -11.85 -16.02%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 -3.16 -4.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.99 -3.47 -5.00%
Marine 21 hours 72.03 -2.15 -2.90%
Murban 21 hours 75.38 -2.15 -2.77%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.57 -3.03 -4.23%
Basra Light 21 hours 72.67 +1.29 +1.81%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.63 -3.11 -4.11%
Girassol 21 hours 72.61 -3.06 -4.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 42.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.88 -4.13 -7.51%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 65.88 -3.68 -5.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.73 -3.08 -4.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.08 -4.03 -5.37%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.98 -4.23 -6.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.28 -0.05 -0.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.78 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -3.50 -5.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.14 -3.98 -4.91%
All Charts
Tesla’s U.S. Tax Credit Set To Come To An End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Tesla

Tesla has delivered 200,000 vehicles in the United States, exceeding the threshold above which federal tax credits for EVs start to phase out, a spokesperson for Tesla said on Thursday—and its website has updated its incentives schedule.

Under U.S. federal legislation, buyers of EVs enjoy tax incentives of up to $7,500 per vehicle for a new purchase for use in the United States. This tax credit is available until 200,000 qualified EVs have been sold in the United States by each manufacturer, at which point the credit begins to phase out for said manufacturer.

When an automaker reaches 200,000 EV deliveries, the tax credits begin to phase out after one full quarter passes following the quarter in which the car manufacturer has hit the 200,000-delivery mark.

For Tesla, speculation in recent weeks about whether Elon Musk’s EV maker has or hasn’t reached that figure was nearly as ripe as whether it would be able to reach the 5,000-per-week Model 3 production target.

At the end of June, Tesla, as well as GM, was said to be very close to hitting the 200,000 U.S. delivery cap.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla may have delivered more vehicles to customers outside the U.S. in Q2 in order to avoid hitting the 200,000 U.S. delivery cap in that quarter and hit the cap in Q3. Thus, it would have caused the tax credits start to phase out one full quarter after Q3, so as of January 1, 2019. By hitting the cap on or after July 1, Tesla would have one additional quarter with full tax credits that could be worth a combined more than $400 million to Tesla buyers, Bloomberg has estimated.

Tesla’s Electric Vehicle Incentives page shows that the federal tax credit of $7,500 is valid for vehicles delivered on or before December 31, 2018. The tax credits then start to phase out—halved to $3,750 between January 1 and June 30, 2019, and then again halved to $1,875 from July 1 to December 31, 2019, until they stop.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com



