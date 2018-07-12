Police End Protests At Iraq’s Southern Oil Fields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Brent Crude 12 mins 74.38 +0.98 +1.34%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Mars US 23 hours 67.88 -3.73 -5.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
Urals 2 days 73.95 -1.28 -1.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.99 -3.47 -5.00%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.18 -1.30 -1.72%
Murban 2 days 77.53 -1.30 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.60 -2.23 -3.02%
Basra Light 2 days 71.38 -5.07 -6.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.74 -2.44 -3.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Girassol 2 days 75.67 -2.21 -2.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.86 -0.12 -0.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.88 -3.73 -6.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 65.88 -3.73 -5.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.73 -3.73 -5.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.08 -3.73 -4.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.98 -3.73 -5.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -3.75 -5.32%
Giddings 2 days 60.50 -3.75 -5.84%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.33 -3.73 -5.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.83 -3.73 -5.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -3.50 -5.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.14 -3.98 -4.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 17 minutes Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 12 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 22 mins Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 16 hours What can bring oil prices down?
  • 4 hours Trump Claims A Win On NATO Defense Spending
  • 2 hours IMF warns: Middle East Jobs Crisis Risks Fuelling Unrest
  • 10 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 8 hours by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 5 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 9 hours Trump Making Friends in Germany. Or Not.
  • 5 hours the future price of oil
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 19 hours Saudi Production Up 500,000 bpd in June

Breaking News:

Police End Protests At Iraq’s Southern Oil Fields

Goldman: Trade War Won’t Derail Oil Prices

Goldman: Trade War Won’t Derail Oil Prices

While several analysts have warned…

Global Energy Advisory July 6th 2018

Global Energy Advisory July 6th 2018

An increasing amount of U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Police End Protests At Iraq’s Southern Oil Fields

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Oil rig Iraq

Iraqi police have managed to impose control over protesters at some of Iraq’s biggest oil fields in the south, who had been demanding that companies running the fields hire local people instead of foreigners and Iraqis from other regions.

Iraqi security forces are in control at the Rumaila field and have opened the gates to employees, Iraqi News reported on Thursday, quoting local news sources.

Security forces had earlier evacuated via helicopters personnel at ExxonMobil, PetroChina, and Lukoil from the West Qurna to the Rumaila oil fields, media report.

According to police sources who spoke to Reuters, Iraqi police fired into the air on Thursday to disperse the protesters at one of three protests outside the oil fields in the Basra province, which is home to Iraq’s biggest oil fields and whose oil exports account for more than 95 percent of Iraq’s state revenues.

The protests have not affected production at the three fields—Rumaila, West Qurna 1, and West Qurna 2, oil officials told Reuters. Rumaila is operated by BP, West Qurna 1 by Exxon, and West Qurna 2 by Lukoil.

Local people have been blocking access to offices outside the fields since Sunday, demanding that they be given preference in hiring.

“Protesters have fair demands and they are peaceful so far. If the government does not respond quickly, we fear things will get out of control in Basra,” Faris Shaddad, the head of an energy panel at the Basra provincial council, told Reuters.

Related: India To OPEC: Soaring Oil Prices Will Erode Demand

One protester has been killed and three others wounded in the protests so far, medics and police told Arab News.

Apart from insisting that companies hire locals, the protesters also demand that basic services, such as water supply, in the city of Basra be improved.

“We will paralyze the movement of oil companies,” one of the protest organizers told Arab News.

The protests come at a delicate time for Iraq while the political parties are trying to form a coalition government after the May general election.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Assures India It Will Supply Enough Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com