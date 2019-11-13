Tesla’s Newest Gigafactory Is Heading To The Heart Of Europe

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.33 +0.53 +0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.60 +0.54 +0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.044 -1.68%
Mars US 18 hours 57.40 -0.06 -0.10%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 1 day 60.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Mexican Basket 1 day 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.044 -1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.20 +1.13 +1.85%
Murban 1 day 64.10 +0.92 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.43 +0.17 +0.32%
Basra Light 1 day 65.85 +0.39 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Girassol 1 day 63.89 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.92 +0.68 +1.78%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 19 hours 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.75 -0.06 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 8 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 5 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 16 hours Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 4 hours Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 6 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 11 hours Shale Gas News – November 9, 2019
  • 44 mins Iran's Master Plan?
  • 14 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' #thedonkeystays
  • 8 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 38 mins Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 16 hours The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 15 hours CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 7 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

The One Fuel To Watch This Winter

Has Global Oil Production Really Peaked?

Has Global Oil Production Really Peaked?

The lack of significant new…

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian crude continues to trade…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Newest Gigafactory Is Heading To The Heart Of Europe

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Tesla

Tesla plans to build a gigafactory in Germany, chief executive Elon Musk said, adding the facility will also include a design center.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world,” Musk told media, as quoted by CNBC.

This will be Tesla’s fifth manufacturing facility after the factory in California; the gigafactory in Nevada; the Buffalo, New York, plant; and a car factory in Shanghai.

Musk has been talking about a European production facility for years, and now that the company has returned to profitability, it seems like the right time to announce the move. It will doubtless make car deliveries for the European market a lot less hassle-free than having to ship them from the United States. Also, with the threat of a tariff spat between the White House and Brussels, the danger of retaliatory tariffs that could hit Tesla hangs in the air.

Last month, Tesla announced it had begun sales of Chinese-made Model 3s, with a price tag of a little over $50,300. The Chinese market is key for the EV maker because sales at home are beginning to fall because of the rollback of government tax incentives. While the decline may be temporary, there is also incoming competition, so doubling down on its international push is the smart choice.

Related: The One Metric That Matters For Electric Cars

Europe is a strong market for EVs: with one Tesla model recently became the most sold car there. Tesla sold 17,490 Model 3 cars in the European Union in September, making it the most sold plug-in EV on the continent, according to data compiled by Clean Technica. The other two Tesla models, X and S, sold a lot less, confirming the Model 3 as the flagship car it was conceived as: the affordable luxury EV that would turn Tesla into a mainstream carmaker.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Oil Giants Are Fed Up With Pipeline Delays

Next Post

Military Coup Leaves World’s Largest Lithium Reserves At Risk

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com