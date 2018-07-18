Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.75 +0.59 +0.88%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.80 -0.10 -0.14%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.692 +0.003 +0.11%
Mars US 6 hours 67.06 +0.83 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 23 hours 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.86 -0.87 -1.34%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.692 +0.003 +0.11%
Marine 23 hours 69.23 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 23 hours 72.18 -0.60 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 67.10 -0.21 -0.31%
Basra Light 23 hours 71.75 +0.93 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 71.13 -0.20 -0.28%
Girassol 23 hours 71.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.91 -0.90 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.86 -0.90 -1.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.46 -0.90 -1.32%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.31 -0.90 -1.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.21 -0.90 -1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -0.90 -1.30%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.68 -0.29 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 65.25 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 23 hours 59.00 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.45 -2.72 -3.57%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.71 +0.68 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 65.21 +0.68 +1.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.59 +0.02 +0.03%
All Charts
Tesla’s Model 3 Is The Most Profitable EV, Says Early Critic

Gazprom’s Next Giant Gas Field

Gazprom’s Next Giant Gas Field

Gazprom is upping the ante…

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Share

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Model 3

An automotive consultant who has been critical of the fit and finish of Tesla’s Model 3 is now praising the EV maker’s sedan as a “symphony of engineering” and the most profitable electric vehicle on the market.

Sandy Munro, the president of Michigan-based automotive consultant Munro & Associates, finished the teardown and analysis of the Tesla Model 3, and came away impressed.

At first, “I thought this was one of the worst fit and finishes I’ve seen in decades,” Munro told the Autoline television show this week.

After Munro and his team tore down the Model 3, the early critic now said that the electronics at Tesla are a “symphony of engineering” and that “they did a really good systems integration job.”

In April, Munro was praising the battery pack of Model 3, but lamented the poor fit and finish and believed that the vehicle was costly and heavy to build.

Now, after the total teardown, Munro thinks that the electronics “density is out of this world, the layouts are wonderful.”

“This is like a symphony of engineering,” Munro told the Autoline show.

Asked about the big takeaway conclusion from the teardown of the Model 3, Munro said:

“The Model 3 is profitable, so I have to eat crow. I didn’t think it was going to happen this way, but the Model 3 is profitable.”

Related: Who Actually Benefits From Sanctions On Iran?

Model 3 is “over 30 percent profitable,” he added.

“No electric car is getting 30 percent net, nobody.”

Tesla is banking on Model 3 production ramp-up and sales to turn in its first ever profit, while may analysts continue to doubt that the EV maker can become profitable as it burns a lot of cash in the process.

Earlier this month, Tesla said that it had actually reached the 5,000-a-week Model 3 production goal that many Wall Street analysts had doubted it would. Tesla said that it had reached its 5,000-per-week Model 3 production rate by the end of June. In the last seven days of the second quarter, Tesla produced 5,031 Model 3s and 1,913 Model S and X vehicles. The EV maker also expects to increase its Model 3 production rate to 6,000 Model 3s per week by late August.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



