Tesla's Global Car Production Has Officially Fallen To Zero

Double whammy for Elon Musk. The embattled CEO, who has mostly been focused on his recent $700 million payday, the bizarre naming of his newborn child and an upcoming second appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast (because the first one went so well) now officially has zero vehicle production lines up and running.

Fremont has been shut down as a result of an ongoing lockdown in Alameda County but now the company's Shanghai plant is also shut down, according to Bloomberg. The company told workers to extend their ongoing Labor Day break for a couple of days and didn't make clear why it was doing so.

One Chinese technology news site speculated that component shortages could be the reason for the shut down. In addition to having trouble sourcing some parts, there was also talk about a piece of manufacturing equipment being fixed.

Some employees remain on site for equipment inspection, maintenance and repair, according to Bloomberg. Tesla says it is conducting "normal maintenance work" and that the company was taking advantage of the holiday schedule to make adjustments. The holidays were officially from May 1 to May 5.