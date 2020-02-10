Tesla’s China Gigafactory Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.30 +0.73 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.10 +0.83 +1.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.767 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 49.97 -0.90 -1.77%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 55.11 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 1 day 51.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.82 -0.55 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.767 +0.001 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 53.70 -1.11 -2.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 55.44 -1.06 -1.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 43.18 -1.67 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 56.25 -1.57 -2.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 55.60 -1.36 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 54.20 -1.20 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 55.11 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 33.39 -0.85 -2.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.40 -0.10 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 43.52 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 40.50 -0.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.55 -1.13 -1.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 33 mins Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 4 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 6 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 8 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 11 hours Owner
  • 5 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 7 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 10 hours Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 13 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 57 mins History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 14 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Nigeria Promises High Returns To Foreign Oil Investors

Libya Oil Production Slips To 200,000 Bpd

Libya Oil Production Slips To 200,000 Bpd

Libya is producing about 204,000…

Supermajors Are On The Prowl For Fresh Deals In The Permian

Supermajors Are On The Prowl For Fresh Deals In The Permian

As Permian Basin bankruptcies and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s China Gigafactory Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 10, 2020, 8:00 PM CST Tesla

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory resumed operations on Monday after weeks of a government-mandated temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Japanese outlet The Asahi Shimbun reported today.

Tesla restarted work on its China-built Model 3 in the Pudong Xinqu area of Shanghai on the morning of February 10, the publication said, citing a driver of shuttle buses for employees.

Some 40 shuttle buses, compared to the typical 100 buses, took local employees to the Shanghai factory, the driver said.

“Employees who have returned from outside the city cannot come to work because they are required to be quarantined for 14 days,” the driver told The Asahi Shimbun, adding that those who reported for work on Monday are only part of the employees who have been given the all-clear and do not need to be quarantined.  

In early January, Tesla delivered its first cars to customers from its newly built Gigafactory in Shanghai, just a year after it broke ground on the site for the construction of its Gigafactory in China. 

The coronavirus outbreak later in January halted a lot of industrial activities in China and forced the authorities to extend the Lunar New Year holidays, while a number of foreign firms closed shops, offices, restaurants, and production lines.

Related: Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

In its Q4 earnings call at the end of January, Tesla’s chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said, in reference to the virus impact on the company’s operations in China:

“At this point, we're expecting a 1 to 1.5 week delay in the ramp of Shanghai built Model 3 due to a government required factory shutdown. This may slightly impact profitability for the quarter, but is limited as the profit contribution from Model 3 Shanghai remains in the early stages.”

This weekend, a government official from Shanghai said - as carried by Reuters - that the local authorities would help manufacturing firms, including Tesla, to restart production in and around the city as quickly as possible.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Middle East Feels The Pinch As Asia’s Oil Demand Slumps

Next Post

Nigeria Promises High Returns To Foreign Oil Investors

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com