Tesla Stock Could Nosedive As Competitors Multiply

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.12 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.11 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.013 +0.49%
Mars US 21 hours 66.92 +1.46 +2.23%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.96 +1.87 +2.87%
Urals 2 days 68.97 +2.67 +4.03%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.20 +1.61 +2.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.013 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 15 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 16 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 16 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 16 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 16 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 16 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.96 +1.87 +2.87%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.75 -0.23 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.57 +11.56 +28.89%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.57 +0.56 +0.84%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.92 +1.16 +1.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.97 +1.21 +2.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.32 +1.31 +2.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.32 +1.31 +2.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.37 +0.36 +0.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.52 +1.16 +1.83%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.07 -0.44 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.66 +2.21 +3.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +1.25 +2.02%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.22 +1.84 +2.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.77 +1.31 +2.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +1.31 +2.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.72 +1.31 +2.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.27 +1.31 +2.11%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +2.00 +3.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.52 +2.34 +3.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 5 hours Forget the trade war, WWIII will start in Syria
  • 5 hours Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 11 hours Los Angeles Painting City Streets White In Bid To Combat Climate Change
  • 3 hours OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 1 day This is why we need self-driving cars ...
  • 1 day Robot Expansions: Three Robot Cities As The Models Of The Future
  • 1 day Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 3 hours NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout
  • 1 day US-China foreign investments down 28%
  • 2 days Trans Mountain Not Dead Yet
  • 11 hours Vanadium Waiting for Elon Musk Moment
  • 2 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 2 days BP Teams Up With Tesla to Venture Into Battery Storage For Windfarm
  • 23 hours The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)

Breaking News:

Tesla Stock Could Nosedive As Competitors Multiply

Is The IEA Biased Towards Fossil Fuels?

Is The IEA Biased Towards Fossil Fuels?

The IEA has been accused…

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Brent crude broke the $70…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Stock Could Nosedive As Competitors Multiply

By Irina Slav - Apr 12, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT Tesla crash

Tesla’s share price, currently at over US$300 apiece, could nosedive to as little at US$84 by the end of next year as a flurry of competitors crowd the EV market, says Vertical Group analyst Gordon Johnson.

Speaking to CNBC, Johnson said that last year saw the launch of the first fully electric car that can compete with Tesla’s lineup on range—the Chevy Bolt—and this year four more fully electric long-range electric cars are set to hit the market.

Over the next four years, Vertical Group analysts counted a total 101 new electric car models coming to the market, which will change the EV landscape significantly—and Tesla is the one that stands to lose the most from this ramp up of competition.

Yet competition is not the only problem for Elon Musk’s carmaking venture. There is also the issue with too-ambitious production, and sales targets that it consistently falls short of. Johnson noted Tesla’s expectations of a 60-percent increase in sales for the first half of last year, which reality squashed, with actual sales rising by a modest 6 percent.

In production, the analyst noted, things look even worse. Back in 2014, Musk said the company will roll out 60,000 Model Xs in 2015 but only an abysmal 208 were actually produced. While it’s true that since then production has ramped up sufficiently to push total Tesla sales to almost 30,000 in the first quarter of this year, the fact remains that the company keeps on failing to stick to its own deadlines and production targets.

All this has already weighed on Tesla’s share price, and competitors would be more bad news for the cash-burning carmaker. Yet instead of worrying about this, Tesla is forging ahead with the expansion of its lineup: unnamed sources told Reuters today that the company plans to start producing its SUV, the Model Y, in November next year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla’s Model Y To Launch In November 2019

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Markp1950 on April 12 2018 said:
    As soon as a competitor arrives that has a charging network. GM Bolt is a nice car, but no charging network to go anywhere.
  • Marc Greenberg on April 12 2018 said:
    This writer obviously does not own a Tesla and cant see the huge differences between a Tesla and the Chevy Bolt nor any other EV. How does someone in the oil and gas industry comment on whether an "disruptive" car company will make it or not? Just another dooms day uneducated writer without any first hand experience...... Go buy one or even test drive one, same with the bolt and then write away! These uneducated comments cause stocks to decline unnecessarily. And yes, I am also a Tesla stock owner and a product owner.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com