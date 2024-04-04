Tesla Set to Explore India For Next Multi-Billion Dollar Factory

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.58 +1.15 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.75 +1.40 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.90 +1.09 +1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.778 -0.063 -3.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.792 +0.031 +1.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.792 +0.031 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 70.68 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.58 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 85.83 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 80.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.68 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.08 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.66 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.01 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Sanctions Force Russia’s Novatek to Scale Back Arctic LNG 2 Project

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

The threat of reputation damage…

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

Transport Recovery Rekindles Threat of Diesel Shortage

A pick-up in freight activity…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Set to Explore India For Next Multi-Billion Dollar Factory

By ZeroHedge - Apr 04, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

If Tesla has demand worries as a result of its poor Q1 2024 delivery numbers, it sure isn't showing it.

Instead the company is reported to be looking to expand even further geographically, with FT reporting this week that Tesla is eyeing India as a potential site for its next electric vehicle factory, with an investment estimate ranging from $2 billion to $3 billion.

The company is set to explore locations in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, known for their existing automotive infrastructure. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to strengthen domestic manufacturing, according to CNBC and FT

The report notes that last month, India reduced import tariffs on select EVs for automakers willing to invest at least $500 million and initiate local manufacturing within three years, as part of a broader effort to promote India as a manufacturing hub for cutting-edge electric vehicles.

A scheme approved by the Indian government aims to attract investment in manufacturing, facilitating the production of advanced e-vehicles within the country, CNBC and FT wrote. This initiative gained momentum after Modi's meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in June, where Musk was encouraged to explore investment opportunities in India's EV sector.

India's push to boost domestic production aligns with its 2021 approval of a production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles and auto components, backed by a budget of $3.1 billion over five years. This scheme, extended by a year starting January 1, aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imports.

Canalys analyst Ashwin Amberkar commented: "Tesla is the most attractive electric vehicle maker for India due to its large appetite for investment in global expansion appetite and its ability to develop the EV production ecosystems. The new Indian EV policy offers increasing incentives, making it a prime opportunity for Tesla to establish a strong position in the country."

Recall, shares of Tesla slumped to start the week after the automaker, now facing stiff competition in China from BYD and new entrant Xiaomi, posted Q1 deliveries that were far below estimates. 

Tesla produced over 433,000 vehicles and delivered 387,000. It marks the first annual Q1 delivery decline for the automaker since 2020. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla's exact delivery number for the quarter was 386,810 vehicles, far below Bloomberg estimates of 449.080.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Denmark Closes Busy Oil Shipping Strait Over Faulty Missile Launcher

Next Post

Egypt To Lease Natural Gas Terminal

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com