Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

Tesla Inc is launching a new charging stations program under which it will provide free charging stations to businesses and commercial property owners to help electric car owners charge their vehicles at the parking lot of their workplace.

The charging stations under the “Workplace Charging” program will only work on Tesla models and will not be available on the Tesla navigation systems as they are targeting only employees at the companies and commercial properties that will express interest in getting a Tesla charging station. Owners of the properties will pay the energy costs.

“As Tesla’s fleet continues to grow, it is more important than ever for our customers to be able to easily charge their cars where they park. The most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, and for most people, this is all that is needed. For others, such as those who live in an apartment, Tesla is introducing its new Workplace Charging program. Charging at work is simple and convenient, just plug in and your car is charged by the time you’re done for the day,” the EV maker said in a statement, as carried by Electrek.

“For qualified employers or commercial property managers who choose to provide an EV charging option, Tesla will review, donate their Tesla Wall Connectors and provide installation assistance. Energy costs will be the responsibility of the property,” Tesla added.

Tesla’s workplace charging push could also be a way to encourage EV owners to charge their cars outside the peak electricity demand hours, and instead, charge in the middle of the day, according to Bloomberg. In California, for example, solar electricity into the grid generally surges around mid-day when demand usually slips and charging EVs in the early afternoon could help soak the solar supply. Southern California Edison and other utilities have proposed extra-low electricity rates during early afternoon hours to help boost EV charging at that time of the day.

Southern California Edison, for example, has a three-point ‘Clean Power and Electrification Pathway’ that calls for accelerating the use of EVs and developing additional charging infrastructure to encourage consumer acceptance and adoption of EVs.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

