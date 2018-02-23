Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 7 hours 63.55 +0.78 +1.24%
Brent Crude 6 hours 67.04 +0.93 +1.41%
Natural Gas 7 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Mars US 6 hours 62.00 +0.88 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
Urals 2 days 62.60 +0.34 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.21 +0.81 +1.46%
Natural Gas 7 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 23 hours 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 23 hours 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 23 hours 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 37.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.27 +2.84 +9.65%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.52 -0.56 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.77 +1.09 +1.74%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.27 +1.09 +1.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.02 +1.09 +1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.72 +1.09 +1.77%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.17 +1.09 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.25 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 57.50 +0.78 +1.38%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 60.00 +0.78 +1.32%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Watch for biofuels policy changes ...
  • 2 hours EPA's Pruitt cites Bible to justify administration policies
  • 8 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 12 hours Syria's Ghouta - Is there Threat Of Genocide? The World Is Silent.
  • 12 hours Majority unlikely to use self-driving cars
  • 13 hours Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 day Elon Musk Steps Down From OpenAI Board to Dodge “Potential Future Conflict”
  • 8 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 day US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 6 hours First Oklahoma, Now Kansas Fracking Tied to Earthquakes
  • 13 hours VW Looks At Apple For Electric-Car Design Guidance
  • 11 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 10 hours Ideas on demand
  • 11 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 13 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 9 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP

Breaking News:

Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

What Is The Right Price For Oil In A Balanced Market?

What Is The Right Price For Oil In A Balanced Market?

The current shale narrative has…

Has OPEC Been Too Successful?

Has OPEC Been Too Successful?

While OPEC and Russia continue…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Tesla

Tesla Inc is launching a new charging stations program under which it will provide free charging stations to businesses and commercial property owners to help electric car owners charge their vehicles at the parking lot of their workplace.

The charging stations under the “Workplace Charging” program will only work on Tesla models and will not be available on the Tesla navigation systems as they are targeting only employees at the companies and commercial properties that will express interest in getting a Tesla charging station. Owners of the properties will pay the energy costs.

“As Tesla’s fleet continues to grow, it is more important than ever for our customers to be able to easily charge their cars where they park. The most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, and for most people, this is all that is needed. For others, such as those who live in an apartment, Tesla is introducing its new Workplace Charging program. Charging at work is simple and convenient, just plug in and your car is charged by the time you’re done for the day,” the EV maker said in a statement, as carried by Electrek.

“For qualified employers or commercial property managers who choose to provide an EV charging option, Tesla will review, donate their Tesla Wall Connectors and provide installation assistance. Energy costs will be the responsibility of the property,” Tesla added.

Tesla’s workplace charging push could also be a way to encourage EV owners to charge their cars outside the peak electricity demand hours, and instead, charge in the middle of the day, according to Bloomberg. In California, for example, solar electricity into the grid generally surges around mid-day when demand usually slips and charging EVs in the early afternoon could help soak the solar supply. Southern California Edison and other utilities have proposed extra-low electricity rates during early afternoon hours to help boost EV charging at that time of the day.

Southern California Edison, for example, has a three-point ‘Clean Power and Electrification Pathway’ that calls for accelerating the use of EVs and developing additional charging infrastructure to encourage consumer acceptance and adoption of EVs.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell To Shut Louisiana Refinery Gasoline Unit For Overhaul In June

Next Post

Shell To Shut Louisiana Refinery Gasoline Unit For Overhaul In June

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com