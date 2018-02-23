Shell To Shut Louisiana Refinery Gasoline Unit For Overhaul In June

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 63.55 +0.78 +1.24%
Brent Crude 3 hours 67.04 +0.93 +1.41%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Mars US 3 hours 62.00 +0.88 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
Urals 2 days 62.60 +0.34 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.21 +0.81 +1.46%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 20 hours 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 20 hours 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.27 +2.84 +9.65%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.52 -0.56 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.77 +1.09 +1.74%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.27 +1.09 +1.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.02 +1.09 +1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.72 +1.09 +1.77%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.17 +1.09 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.25 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.50 +0.78 +1.38%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.00 +0.78 +1.32%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Watch for biofuels policy changes ...
  • 6 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 8 hours EPA's Pruitt cites Bible to justify administration policies
  • 10 hours Syria's Ghouta - Is there Threat Of Genocide? The World Is Silent.
  • 9 hours Majority unlikely to use self-driving cars
  • 11 hours Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 day Elon Musk Steps Down From OpenAI Board to Dodge “Potential Future Conflict”
  • 6 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 day US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 4 hours First Oklahoma, Now Kansas Fracking Tied to Earthquakes
  • 10 hours VW Looks At Apple For Electric-Car Design Guidance
  • 9 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 8 hours Ideas on demand
  • 8 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 11 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 7 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP

Breaking News:

Shell To Shut Louisiana Refinery Gasoline Unit For Overhaul In June

India Will Lead Global Oil Demand By 2035

India Will Lead Global Oil Demand By 2035

India’s oil demand is growing…

Saudis Advance Nuclear Power Plans

Saudis Advance Nuclear Power Plans

Saudi Arabia is looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell To Shut Louisiana Refinery Gasoline Unit For Overhaul In June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plans to shut for a planned overhaul the 92,000-bpd gasoline producing unit at its refinery at Convent, Louisiana, for some six weeks starting in June, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting sources familiar with the refinery’s plans.

The gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at the 227,586-bpd Convent refinery, as well as the alkylation unit with 16,500 bpd capacity, are planned to be shut for an overhaul this summer, after Shell scrapped plans in November last year to permanently close the gasoline-producing unit at Convent.

Shell decided not to permanently close the gasoline unit in early 2018, opting instead to overhaul it to extend its production life for at least another four to five years, Shell spokesman Ray Fisher told Reuters at that time.

“Shell re-evaluated the cat cracker end-to-end economics and determined that the business case was strong to run the FCCU for another cycle,” Fisher said.

Initial plans were to permanently decommission the gasoline unit as part of a project to integrate the Convent plant with the 225,800-bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana, through a network of pipelines.

Related: Brazil’s Coming Oil Boom Will Weigh On Oil Prices

Shell became the sole owner of the Convent refinery in May 2017 after it completed the transaction for the separation of assets, liabilities, and businesses of Motiva Enterprises LLC with Saudi Aramco. Under that deal, Aramco got the biggest refinery in the U.S., Port Arthur in Texas, while Shell received the Norco and Convent refineries in Louisiana.

In the fall of 2017, the Convent refinery was offline for a week, after Shell had to shut it following a fire at a substation. A Shell-owned transformer exploded and caused an electrical fire at a substation near the Convent plant, and the fire caused a power interruption at the site. Shell initiated its emergency response plan, which included immediately deploying personnel to respond to the incident. There were no injuries associated with the incident, Shell said at the time.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon, BHP Drop Sale Of Mature Australian Oil, Gas Assets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com