Tesla Misses Estimates But Delivers More Than 200,000 Cars In Q2 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins SellBuy 75.19 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins SellBuy 76.12 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins SellBuy 3.702 +0.041 +1.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 45 mins SellBuy 2.179 +0.023 +1.06%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.301 +0.033 +1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.301 +0.033 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.33 +1.76 +3.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.23 +1.76 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.63 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.73 +1.76 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 68.23 +1.76 +2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 68.23 +1.76 +2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.58 +1.76 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.33 +1.76 +2.43%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 68.48 +1.76 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.24 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.18 +1.76 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.32 +1.76 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 41 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 3 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis

Breaking News:

Swiss Court Slaps $1.5M Bribery Fine On Gaddafi-Era Oil Minister’s Son

Is Biden Ready For A New Era Of Conflict With Russia?

Is Biden Ready For A New Era Of Conflict With Russia?

A recent confrontation in the…

Emerging Markets Are Missing Out On The ESG Boom

Emerging Markets Are Missing Out On The ESG Boom

The ESG investment trend has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Misses Estimates But Delivers More Than 200,000 Cars In Q2 2021

By ZeroHedge - Jul 02, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Tesla stock is mostly flat in the pre-market session after the company announced it delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2, the company said in a press release Friday morning. Its exact deliveries for the quarter came in at 201,250. 

The company produced 204,081 and delivered 199,360 Model 3/Y vehicles, the company said. It produced just 2,340 Model S and Model X vehicles and delivered just 1,890 of them. 

In total, the company's delivery of 201,250 vehicles for the quarter missed estimates, CNBC noted. Analysts had been expecting the automaker to deliver 207,000 cars during the quarter. Estimates for the quarter ranged from 195,000 to 231,000. 

The company's Q2 number did, however, break its previous record of 184,800 deliveries and 180,338 cars produced in Q1, despite sales of the company's Model S and Model X plunging during the quarter. 

Tesla had claimed during the second quarter that it was affected by parts shortages and price increases. On May 31, CEO Elon Musk claimed in a Tweet that Tesla was making some design modifications to adapt to the challenges. 

"Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges," the release read.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Production Soared By 855,000 Bpd In June

Next Post

Venezuelan Crude Exports Soar 66% Year-On-Year

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com