Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 7 hours 58.36 +0.96 +1.67%
Brent Crude 6 hours 63.73 +1.10 +1.76%
Natural Gas 7 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Mars US 6 hours 60.66 +0.86 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 23 hours 60.96 +0.44 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.59 +0.06 +0.11%
Natural Gas 7 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.38 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 2 days 62.98 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 23 hours 58.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 62.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 23 hours 62.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 49 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 49 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 49 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 49 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 49 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 49 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 55.00 +1.00 +1.85%
Giddings 23 hours 48.75 +1.00 +2.09%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.57 -0.79 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.31 +0.96 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.81 +0.96 +1.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.85 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 4 hours Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 6 hours China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 8 hours Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 13 hours Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 14 hours Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 1 day Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 1 day Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 1 day Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 1 day Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 1 day Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 2 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 2 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 2 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 2 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 2 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 2 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 2 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 2 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 3 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 3 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 3 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 3 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 3 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 4 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 4 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 4 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 4 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 4 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 5 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 5 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 7 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 7 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 7 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 7 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 7 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 7 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision

Breaking News:

Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline

54 Things You Didn’t Know About Natural Gas

54 Things You Didn’t Know About Natural Gas

While crude oil coal get…

WTI Slips As TransCanada Restarts Keystone

WTI Slips As TransCanada Restarts Keystone

WTI prices fell slightly on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2017, 7:00 PM CST Tesla

Germany has dropped Tesla Model S from its list of electric vehicles eligible to receive tax rebates as of November 30, in a move that is seen as stirring a fresh row between the government and the U.S. EV maker over whether Tesla Model S was too expensive to qualify for the incentives.

Under an ambitious plan to boost EV sales to 1 million vehicles by 2020 from around 50,000 pure battery-powered EVs last year, the German government launched new incentives and tax breaks in the spring of 2016. The plan, which would cost US$1.19 billion (1 billion euro) to fund, was negotiated with the German automotive industry that is equally sharing that cost with the government.  

But the plan only applies to cars costing less than US$71,400 (60,000 euro), and at the time of the start of the new incentives, Tesla Model S was above that price limit—its price, including VAT, in Germany started at US$98,420 (82,700 euro). Back then, Tesla claimed that it had been purposely excluded from the list because of that limit.    

In November 2016, Tesla unbundled some Model S features for Germany that are standard for any other market in order to drive the price of its car down to below the 60,000-euro limit, and dubbed those features the “comfort package”.   

Related: The Oil Information Cartel Is (Finally) Broken

A spokesman for the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Controls, BAFA, told Reuters today that Tesla customers cannot order the base version of Tesla Model S without extra features that raise the price of the car to above the price cap in order to be eligible for the EV incentives. 

“This is a completely false accusation. Anyone in Germany can order a Tesla Model S base version without the comfort package, and we have delivered such cars to customers,” Tesla said in a statement, as carried by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand

Next Post

China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com