Tesla Discusses Batteries For Its China-Made Cars With LG Chem

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.08 -1.27 -2.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.31 -0.61 -1.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.158 -0.005 -0.23%
Mars US 21 hours 55.95 -0.33 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 3 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.93 -0.13 -0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.158 -0.005 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.26 +0.18 +0.30%
Murban 2 days 61.94 +0.06 +0.10%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.31 -1.00 -1.84%
Basra Light 2 days 63.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.38 -1.11 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Girassol 2 days 61.82 +0.74 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.51 -1.20 -2.95%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.80 -0.03 -0.07%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 49.35 -0.33 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 55.75 -0.33 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.50 -0.33 -0.64%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Peace Sour 22 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 50.85 -0.33 -0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 57.35 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.35 -0.33 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 3 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.86 +0.06 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.73 -0.33 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 28 mins China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 12 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 5 hours Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 6 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 2 hours IS ANOTHER MIDDLE EAST WAR REQUIRED TO BOLSTER THE OIL PRICE
  • 3 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 2 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 11 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 1 day Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 1 day Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 20 hours Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen

Breaking News:

U.S. Imports Mostly Heavy Crude As Light Oil Production Booms

Global Renewables Investment To Hit $13.3 Trillion By 2050

Global Renewables Investment To Hit $13.3 Trillion By 2050

Global investments in renewable energy…

China’s Very Ambitious Transportation Revolution

China’s Very Ambitious Transportation Revolution

China’s move to replace a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Discusses Batteries For Its China-Made Cars With LG Chem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Tesla Model S

Tesla is at an advanced stage of talks with South Korea’s LG Chem to use batteries other than Panasonic’s for the electric vehicles it would be manufacturing at its Chinese factory in Shanghai, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported—citing people familiar with the issue—that the U.S. electric vehicle maker had agreed to buy batteries from the South Korean firm. Initially, Tesla plans to use LG Chem’s batteries for the Model 3s that it will be making at the Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported.

The talks for battery supply with LG Chem are seen as a move toward diversifying its suppliers as Panasonic is currently its exclusive battery cells supplier.

As early as in November last year, Elon Musk said that Tesla would likely source battery cells from several suppliers for its Chinese production.

Replying to a question on Twitter if Panasonic would be the battery partner for the Shanghai Gigafactory, Musk said on November 2, 2018:

“Tesla will manufacture all battery modules & packs at China Giga, as we do today in California & Nevada. Cell production will be sourced locally, most likely from several companies (incl Pana), in order to meet demand in a timely manner.”

In January this year, Musk joined the mayor of Shanghai for the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla’s first factory outside the U.S. and in the world’s largest EV market, China.

Related: U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

Tesla aims to finish the initial construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory this summer, begin production of Model 3 by the end of this year, and reach high volume production next year, Musk wrote on Twitter on the day of the event in January.

Last month, Morgan Stanley said that Tesla could open its Chinese factory sooner than forecast, adding that it expects the U.S. electric vehicle maker to become “the leading luxury EV player in China.” 

Tesla has started the construction of a production facility in the world’s top EV market in order to be able to compete on a level playing field with a growing number of local EV manufacturers. As a U.S.-made vehicle, Tesla’s cars in China have been subject to steep tariffs, and sales have suffered in recent months due to the U.S.-China trade war.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Warns Again It Will Go After Anyone Helping Iran Tanker

Next Post

U.S. Imports Mostly Heavy Crude As Light Oil Production Booms

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com