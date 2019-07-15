Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Disney is currently in discussions with Tesla to electrify its Tomorrowland Speedway in what will help promote the electric vehicle industry and simultaneously rid the Magic Kingdom in Orlando of its gas-powered go-karts.

“The roar of mini gas-powered sports cars and the smell of exhaust fumes indicate that you’re at the Tomorrowland Speedway,” described one information review site, which is not affiliated with Walt Disney World in any way.

But your precious kiddos may soon be breathing fewer fumes, according to electrek, citing a news report from Just Disney.

“Our sources inside the company are giving us whispers of Elon Musk meeting with top execs on how Tesla would truly put visitors behind the wheel of all electric vehicles. Tesla would sponsor the speedway and surrounding stadium and give guests the true vision of ‘driving in the future’,” Just Disney reported.

The go-karts, naturally, would also sport the Tesla logo—a prime marketing opportunity for the electric vehicle maker that hasn’t really engaged in too many traditional marketing gimmicks to pedal--make that peddle--its product.

For Disney, Tomorrowland—which just reopened in May after a rather lengthy refurbishment process--will truly be more tomorrow-y if its gas-karts are switched to electric ones. Still, a full-auto mode kiddy EV would be even more tomorrow-y, but where would the fun be in that?

The mashup isn’t entirely surprising, given that Tomorrowland is quite old, and Disney has a history of enlisting the help (cash) of third parties who are willing to sponsor specific attractions to see their name splashed about on an attraction for its 52 million visitors each year.

But while it makes some sense for Disney, it makes slightly less sense for Tesla, which may indeed benefit from the publicity, but which may balk at the restrictions that a megaconglomerate such as Disney typically impose on such third-party sponsors.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

