Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.48 -0.10 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.48 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.401 -0.007 -0.29%
Mars US 1 hour 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 19 hours 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.401 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 19 hours 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 19 hours 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 41.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 hour U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 21 mins White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 7 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 1 hour U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 56 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 1 hour Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 20 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 23 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 12 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?

Breaking News:

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

The Bullish Case For Oil

The Bullish Case For Oil

Oil demand is looking shaky,…

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

A large crude draw combined…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Disney

Disney is currently in discussions with Tesla to electrify its Tomorrowland Speedway in what will help promote the electric vehicle industry and simultaneously rid the Magic Kingdom in Orlando of its gas-powered go-karts.

“The roar of mini gas-powered sports cars and the smell of exhaust fumes indicate that you’re at the Tomorrowland Speedway,” described one information review site, which is not affiliated with Walt Disney World in any way.

But your precious kiddos may soon be breathing fewer fumes, according to electrek, citing a news report from Just Disney.

“Our sources inside the company are giving us whispers of Elon Musk meeting with top execs on how Tesla would truly put visitors behind the wheel of all electric vehicles. Tesla would sponsor the speedway and surrounding stadium and give guests the true vision of ‘driving in the future’,” Just Disney reported.

The go-karts, naturally, would also sport the Tesla logo—a prime marketing opportunity for the electric vehicle maker that hasn’t really engaged in too many traditional marketing gimmicks to pedal--make that peddle--its product.

For Disney, Tomorrowland—which just reopened in May after a rather lengthy refurbishment process--will truly be more tomorrow-y if its gas-karts are switched to electric ones. Still, a full-auto mode kiddy EV would be even more tomorrow-y, but where would the fun be in that?

The mashup isn’t entirely surprising, given that Tomorrowland is quite old, and Disney has a history of enlisting the help (cash) of third parties who are willing to sponsor specific attractions to see their name splashed about on an attraction for its 52 million visitors each year.

But while it makes some sense for Disney, it makes slightly less sense for Tesla, which may indeed benefit from the publicity, but which may balk at the restrictions that a megaconglomerate such as Disney typically impose on such third-party sponsors.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Weighs Spin-Off Of Largest Utility’s Gas Pipeline Business

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com