Tellurian Scraps Two LNG Pipelines To Cut Costs

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.35 -0.32 -0.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.07 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.189 +0.037 +1.72%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.189 +0.037 +1.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.55 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.47 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.99 +0.85 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.75 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.59 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.37 +1.06 +3.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.42 +1.06 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 39.02 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.82 +1.06 +2.73%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 19 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 hour Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 6 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 1 day Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 12 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 4 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 hour Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 11 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 4 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 3 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)

Breaking News:

Tellurian Scraps Two LNG Pipelines To Cut Costs

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Oil and chemicals trading saved…

Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian

Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian

The downturn in global oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tellurian Scraps Two LNG Pipelines To Cut Costs

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 13, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Tellurian is deferring all but one pipelines associated with the first phase of its proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project, the LNG producer said in an investor presentation.

Tellurian has been trying to cut costs for its Driftwood LNG production and export terminal on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, in view of the depressed market conditions for natural gas amid the pandemic.  

Tellurian has achieved cost reductions of 30 percent in its phase 1 planning for the project, including deferring the proposed Permian Global Access Pipeline, the Haynesville Global Access Pipeline, and the Delhi Connector Pipeline, which leaves just one pipeline to feed natural gas to the facility during phase 1.

The company will also focus on sourcing cheap natural gas for the project, which has secured all permits and is shovel ready, if Tellurian decides to move ahead with the final investment decision (FID).

At the Q2 results release last week, Tellurian’s President and CEO Meg Gentle said:

“Tellurian has used the last few months to streamline Driftwood LNG, which is one of the lowest cost projects available globally at approximately $1,000 per tonne.”

“Tellurian continues working to secure equity partners from around the globe and looks forward to delivering reliable energy in 2024,” Gentle added.

Last month, Tellurian sold $35 million worth of new stock to a group of institutional investors to prop up its finances as the outlook for LNG remains pessimistic.

Depressed global LNG demand continues to drive buyers of U.S. LNG to cancel cargoes for loadings in September.

Earlier this year, when demand for natural gas across the world plunged due to the pandemic, buyers began to scrap loadings of U.S. LNG, as gas in storage from Europe to Asia was abundant after a milder winter and the coronavirus that wiped out a lot of previously expected demand.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Stops Using Chinese Vessels For Oil Trade

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com