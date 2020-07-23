Beaten Down LNG Giant Tellurian Gets Much-Needed Lifeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.02 -0.88 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.29 -1.00 -2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 42.70 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.43 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.24 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.55 +0.28 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.33 -0.89 -2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.57 +0.14 +0.30%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.21 -1.23 -2.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.41 -1.21 -2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.79 +0.16 +0.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 35.30 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.30 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.85 -0.06 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.64 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 15 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 2 days Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 8 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season
  • 2 days Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 2 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)

Breaking News:

Banks Shun Loans To U.S. Shale Drillers

The Beginning Of The End For Gas Flaring

The Beginning Of The End For Gas Flaring

Texas has a poor record…

Will U.S. Shale Ever See Another Golden Age?

Will U.S. Shale Ever See Another Golden Age?

The U.S. shale patch has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Beaten Down LNG Giant Tellurian Gets Much-Needed Lifeline

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

LNG producer Tellurian sold $35 million worth of new stock to a group of institutional investors to prop up its finances as the outlook for LNG remains pessimistic.

The company said it had issued 35 million shares at a price of $1 apiece, noting the proceeds it would pocket after expenses would amount to $32.5 million.

Times have been hard for liquefied natural gas producers, especially U.S. ones, as the pandemic has affected demand adversely while competition has continued to intensify, meaning more supply coming into the market.

This has led to a price collapse comparable to that in oil. As Tellurian’s own CEO, Charif Souki, explained when the company said it would postpone the final investment decision on its Driftwood LNG project, prices on the Asian spot market need to rise to $5 per million British thermal units. That’s twice current prices.

Yet there has been some good news for Tellurian: earlier this week, India’s largest gas importer, Petronet, renewed a preliminary agreement with Tellurian for LNG supplies, which had expired earlier this year, sparking worry whether the Driftwood project would ever see the light of day. Under the deal, Petronet will buy up to 5 million tons of liquefied natural gas from the Driftwood facility.

“The long-term LNG fundamentals have not changed, just slowed by COVID-19. India continues to need a large amount of LNG and the U.S. continues to produce the lowest cost LNG, so it stands to reason Tellurian would continue to work with all LNG buyers in India,” Tellurian told Reuters in comments on the news.

Yet while Driftwood’s future looks all but secured, this is not the case with the gas industry as a whole. The International Energy Agency last month published a new report on gas and LNG in which it said that “natural gas is expected to experience its largest demand shock on record in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hits an already weakened market.” 

This shock will cause a 4-percent drop in global gas demand. The IEA said the lost demand would start returning next year, but it added that the shock will still lead to lost demand of some 75 billion cu m of natural gas in the period to 2025.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Beats Estimates To Post Fourth Straight Quarterly Profit

Next Post

1 In 10 Gas Flares In Permian Malfunction

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com