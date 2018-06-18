Audi CEO Takes The Fall On VW Emissions Scandal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.62 -0.23 -0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.05 -0.29 -0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 69.24 +1.34 +1.97%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
Urals 20 hours 70.64 -2.01 -2.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.53 -3.35 -4.53%
Murban 20 hours 73.53 -3.40 -4.42%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.77 +1.34 +1.96%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.36 -0.78 -1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.48 +1.34 +1.86%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Girassol 20 hours 73.36 +1.40 +1.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.61 -1.83 -3.86%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.26 -1.83 -2.81%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.21 -1.83 -2.73%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.56 -2.33 -4.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.06 -1.83 -2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.31 -1.83 -2.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.06 -1.83 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.43 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.80 +0.79 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.30 +0.79 +1.28%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.32 -1.83 -2.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 9 minutes Sell out now or hold on?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 24 mins Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 10 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 2 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 9 hours Two Koreas Agree To March Together At Asian Games
  • 1 min What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 hours Oil and Trade War
  • 1 hour When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour Correlation Between Oil Sweet Spots and Real Estate Hot Spots
  • 47 mins venezuala oil crisis
  • 14 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 10 hours Geopolitical and Political Risks make their strong comeback to global oil and gas markets
  • 5 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 19 hours No LNG Pipelines? Let the Trucks Roll In
  • 19 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 7 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting

Breaking News:

Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

Is This The Most Contentious OPEC Meeting Yet?

Is This The Most Contentious OPEC Meeting Yet?

OPEC’s members have been divided…

Shale Drillers’ $7 Billion Hedging Error

Shale Drillers’ $7 Billion Hedging Error

The rebound in oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Audi CEO Takes The Fall On VW Emissions Scandal

By Safehaven.com - Jun 18, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Sad

Audi may be Volkswagen’s luxury arm, but it’s still part of the emissions scandal body, and the arrest Monday of the Audi CEO in Germany on fears he might try to evade justice is the highest-profile twist in this ongoing investigation yet.

German authorities detained the chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi division, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into the manipulation of emissions controls after three years have already seen billions in fines and the arrest and indictment of numerous executives, both in the U.S. and Germany.

As of last September, the scandal had already cost VW around $30 billion.

The scandal emerged in September 2015 when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed charges against VW for equipping its diesel cars from 2009 through 2016 with “defeat devices”—software designed purposefully to trick federal emissions tests.

VW and its competitors enjoyed strong sales of diesel vehicles in the U.S. and Europe for several years. They were good days for VW, leading to the highest-ranking diesel car sales for both Audi and WV brands with turbo direct injection (TDI) engines. For consumers, it meant strong performance and great fuel economy.

Volkswagen admitted to rigging nearly 11 million cars worldwide with its cheating software, which made engines appear to run cleaner during emissions testing, but out on the road, a different truth emerged.

Stadler had previously denied any knowledge that engines were rigged, and his arrest comes just days after VW agreed to pay a $1.2-billion fine imposed at the request of German prosecutors. In total, the scandal has cost the company some $30 billion and has led to criminal charges for several employees.

Ever since 2016, German prosecutors searched the homes of several current and former Audi employees in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The arrest has been confirmed for media by both Audi and VW, who stress there is still a presumption of innocence with regard to Stadler.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States. Nine of its managers, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, have been charged. Two are serving prison terms, while Winterkorn and the others remain in Germany with no indications that they will be extradited to the U.S. Germany is currently said to be investigating a total of 50 people in connection to the scandal.

Related: Iran Warns North Korea About The United States

In the meantime, this is far from over for VW, which faces legal proceedings in 55 countries and investigations into stock-market manipulation in Germany.

Neither is the arrest of Stadler the end of the story for Audi.

According to Reuters, Germany’s automotive watchdog, KBA, has accused Audi of continuing to manufacture vehicles with illicit emissions controls, despite the scandal. KBA has ordered the recall of 127,000 Audi vehicles, which include the latest Euro-6 diesel models, all located in European Union.

In a statement issued earlier this year, Audi said that the models A6 and A7 were included in a voluntary recall of 850,000 diesel vehicles with V6 and V8 TDI engines announced in July 2017.

Now all automakers are under scrutiny because eluding emissions is turning out to be an epidemic.

Last week, KBA said that up to a million Daimler cars had been found to contain illegal emissions devices.

The agency said it has found five illicit software-functions that allegedly manipulate emissions-testing in Daimler AG diesel vehicles. This led to another recall order, this time for Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, and 774,000 vehicles in Europe. The affected vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz Vito commercial van, the C22od sedan and the GLC22od crossover SUV.

Daimler, however, will reportedly not be slapped with fines but nonetheless is considering an appeal of the mass recall.

By Damir Kaletovic for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Affirms Bullish View On Oil Prices

Next Post

Teenagers Design ‘Electric Rain’ Machine To Produce Energy

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com