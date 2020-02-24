Teck Cancels $20 Billion Frontier Oil Sands Project

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 51.43 -1.95 -3.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 55.77 -2.17 -3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Graph down Mars US 36 mins 52.38 -2.00 -3.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
Graph up Urals 4 days 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.47 -0.68 -1.38%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 4 days 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.88 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.78 -0.50 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.78 -0.50 -0.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.98 -0.50 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.38 -0.50 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.88 -0.50 -0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 41.75 -2.00 -4.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 57.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.38 -1.95 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.11 -0.40 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 11 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 19 mins So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 56 mins Blowout videos
  • 16 hours Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 1 hour Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 8 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours The Arithmetic Of Fracking
  • 7 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 15 hours Shorting Gold
  • 1 day Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Breaking News:

Rosneft May Have Terminated Oil Supply Deal With China CEFC

Oil Prices Tumble 4% As Coronavirus Demand Shock Spreads

Oil Prices Tumble 4% As Coronavirus Demand Shock Spreads

Oil prices plummeted by 4…

Can The U.S. Compete With China In The Energy Storage Race?

Can The U.S. Compete With China In The Energy Storage Race?

The United States energy storage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Teck Cancels $20 Billion Frontier Oil Sands Project

By Irina Slav - Feb 24, 2020, 11:00 AM CST Canada flag

Teck Resources has withdrawn its application for a regulatory review of the Frontier oil sands project, the company said in a news release.

“Investors and customers are increasingly looking for jurisdictions to have a framework in place that reconciles resource development and climate change, in order to produce the cleanest possible products,” Teck’s chief executive wrote in a letter to the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“This does not yet exist here today and, unfortunately, the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved. In that context, it is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project.”

Teck’s decision to shelve the Frontier project comes ahead of this week’s deadline for the federal government to either approve or reject the project, with uncertainty rife as to what path Ottawa would choose in a bid to appease environmentalists and energy industry supporters alike.

Earlier this month, the federal government even prepared an aid package for Alberta in case the Teck Resources project did not go through, according to a Reuters report.

“Rejecting Teck without providing Alberta something in return would be political suicide,” one source said. This means the government must be prepared to compensate the oil province to dull the pain.

Yet Teck’s decision is not a surprising one. The company warned two years ago that “There is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources,” referring to the Frontier project, conceived and planned in a much better oil price environment more than a decade ago.

Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney, however, saw something fishy with the decision.

“The timing of the decision is not a coincidence,” Kenney said in a statement as quoted by the Financial Post. “This was an economically viable project, as the company confirmed this week, for which the company was advocating earlier this week, so something clearly changed very recently.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Libyan Oil Chairman Calls On U.S. To Help End Oil Blockade

Next Post

Asian Hedge Funds Win Big From Tesla’s Stock Surge

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com