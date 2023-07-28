TC Energy To Spin Off Pipeline Business

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.95 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.07 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.86 -0.82 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.014 +0.54%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.927 -0.024 -0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 80.39 +0.76 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.927 -0.024 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.74 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.58 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.70 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.58 +0.51 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.84 +1.31 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.24 +1.31 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.49 +1.31 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.64 +1.31 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 75.64 +1.31 +1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.59 +1.31 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 73.94 +1.31 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Ventures Into Copper And Nickel Mining

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

Mayfair And Morgan Stanley Raise Stake In UK Gas Supplier Despite Profit Slump

Mayfair And Morgan Stanley Raise Stake In UK Gas Supplier Despite Profit Slump

UK's fourth-largest gas supplier, Ovo…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

TC Energy To Spin Off Pipeline Business

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 28, 2023, 2:38 AM CDT

TC Energy will split its operations into two separate companies, separating its liquids pipeline business from the rest.

In a news release, the Canadian company said “The spinoff will unlock shareholder value by providing both companies with the flexibility to pursue their own growth objectives through disciplined capital allocation, enhancing efficiencies and driving operational excellence.”

However, only the non-pipeline business will retain the name of the company, suggesting TC Energy is trying to distance itself from its core business activity of transporting hydrocarbons along pipelines.

Following the split, the new TC Energy would be a “diversified, industry-leading natural gas and energy solutions company, uniquely positioned to meet growing industry and consumer demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy, by leveraging complementary business sets.”

The spin-off comes after a two-year strategic review, the company also said, adding that it should be completed next year.

Earlier this week, TC Energy said it would sell 40% of its U.S. natural gas pipeline assets for $3.9 billion. The deal would see the Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf pipeline systems owned by a partnership between TC Energy and Global Infrastructure Partners but TC Energy would continue to be the operator.

The sale, TC Energy said, was part of its debt reduction efforts.

“To date, we have advanced our deleveraging goals by delivering on our $5+ billion asset divestiture program ahead of our year-end target, while maximizing the value of our assets and safely executing major projects, such as Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway,” TC Energy’s president and CEO François Poirier said.

Commenting on the planned spin-off, Poirier said “As we have become the partner of choice for a magnitude of accretive, high-quality opportunities, we have determined that as two separate companies we can better execute on these distinct opportunity sets to unlock shareholder value.”

The chief executive also added that the split should bring about annual EBITDA growth rates of 7% and a dividend growth rate of between 3 and 5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Reach 8-Month High

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Ventures Into Copper And Nickel Mining

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com