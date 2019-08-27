Surrey Quakes Caused by Oil Drilling? Not True, Study Shows

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.03 +1.39 +2.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.07 +0.95 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 -0.041 -1.84%
Mars US 22 hours 54.64 -0.63 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.49 -0.82%
Urals 16 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 -0.041 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 2 days 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 5 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 5 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 5 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 5 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 5 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.49 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.97 +1.93 +4.94%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 41.09 -0.53 -1.27%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 47.64 -0.53 -1.10%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 54.04 -0.53 -0.97%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.79 -0.53 -1.05%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.14 -0.53 -1.09%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.14 -0.53 -1.09%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.14 -0.53 -1.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.64 -0.53 -0.94%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.64 -0.53 -1.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.69 -0.09 -0.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Giddings 16 hours 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.37 -0.97 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 48.88 +1.29 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.83 +1.29 +2.50%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.83 +1.29 +2.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.53 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 5 hours Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 17 mins Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil prices proceed to drop . . Mideast stability drops.
  • 5 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 51 mins Japan Says North Korea Developing Warheads To Penetrate Missile Defenses
  • 4 hours Famous Manufacturer of Anti-Ethanol Additives Proves Ethanol's Safety and Benefits
  • 34 mins U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 7 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 6 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 6 hours Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 4 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 9 hours Origin of Massive Methane Reservoir Identified

Breaking News:

Surrey Quakes Caused by Oil Drilling? Not True, Study Shows

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Husky Energy has suffered a…

Extreme Supply Outages Prevent Oil Prices From Crashing

Extreme Supply Outages Prevent Oil Prices From Crashing

As a result of extreme…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Surrey Quakes Caused by Oil Drilling? Not True, Study Shows

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 27, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT Surrey

It turns out that you really can’t blame the oil industry for everything. The UK oil industry has been saying for quite some time that earthquakes—even ones in the same general vicinity as oil drill sites—aren’t always the result of their drilling activity. Despite this self-serving statements to that effect, it turns out that may be true, according to a new study by the Imperial College of London, University of Bristol, and the British Geological Survey as cited by the BBC.

A study of 34 earthquakes known as the “Surrey swam”, which occurred between April 2018 and May 2019, determined that the quakes were natural events, and that “their closeness to oil extraction sites is probably a coincidence,” according to lead author Dr. Stephen Hicks.

The study reviewed the nature of the earthquakes. There are two types, the study explained: quakes that move the rocks on either side of the fault horizontally, and ones that move the rocks vertically. The latter is caused by oil extraction, where the former is a natural occurrence. 

The Surrey swam quakes were caused by horizontal movement, and therefore unlikely to be caused by oil extraction.

Other considerations that the study took into effect were how deep the quakes were and the location of the quakes. Both criteria pointed to natural quakes.

The quakes had previously been blamed on oil extraction.

Last April, after the Easter quake in Surrey, UKOG insisted there was no correlation between its drilling activity at Horse Hill and the quake. At the time, members of the Green Party had called for a suspension of all oil exploration in that area, pending an investigation.

The BGS at the time disclosed that there was, in fact, a link between oil exploration and earthquakes in general in some cases, but stopped short of blaming the oil industry for the April quake. The Horse Hill 1 site, the BGS pointed out at the time, had been drilled and tested in 2016 or before.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Sri Lanka Aims To Join Oil Producers’ Club In 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com