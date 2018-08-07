Scientists Want Oil Drilling Ban In British County After Series of Earthquakes

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 69.24 +0.23 +0.33%
Brent Crude 3 hours 74.13 +0.38 +0.52%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.866 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 13 hours 68.71 +0.52 +0.76%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.07 +0.46 +0.64%
Urals 1 day 70.45 +0.43 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.53 -0.29 -0.45%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.866 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.50 +0.70 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 74.25 +0.70 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.67 +0.19 +0.28%
Basra Light 4 days 72.92 -0.15 -0.21%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.06 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Girassol 4 days 72.76 +0.10 +0.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.07 +0.46 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 13 hours 39.80 +0.66 +1.69%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.99 -0.47 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.49 -0.47 -0.71%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.74 -0.47 -0.67%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.19 -1.02 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.99 -0.47 -0.86%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.99 -0.47 -0.86%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.49 -0.47 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.49 -0.47 -0.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.49 -0.47 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.15 +1.17 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.96 +0.52 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.91 +0.52 +0.78%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.91 +0.52 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.46 +0.52 +0.80%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.00 -0.47 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 minutes How smart is Trump?
  • 16 minutes China threatens tariffs on $60 billion
  • 8 mins WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 3 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 6 hours Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 21 hours Germany Upholds Export, Investment Guarantees For Iran Business Despite U.S. Pressure
  • 2 hours Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 21 hours VW Group Could Recall 124,000 Cars Due to Poisonous Cadmium
  • 14 hours Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply
  • 10 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 20 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 6 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 22 hours XOM @ 83 headed for 70s
  • 22 hours Exxon cleared in accounting probe
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?

Breaking News:

Scientists Want Oil Drilling Ban In British County After Series of Earthquakes

RBC: Oil Market Will Tighten Amid Significant Loss Of Iranian Crude

RBC: Oil Market Will Tighten Amid Significant Loss Of Iranian Crude

The oil market is set…

The Huge Battle For Fuel Efficiency Standards Starts Now

The Huge Battle For Fuel Efficiency Standards Starts Now

Following years of lobbying, automakers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Scientists Want Oil Drilling Ban In British County After Series of Earthquakes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT fracking

Four senior geologists are calling for a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in Surrey in the UK, southeast of London, after 12 earthquakes were registered in the area over the past four months.

Between April 1 and July 18, a total of twelve seismic events were detected in the Newdigate, Surrey area, the British Geological Survey (BGS) says.

“We are aware there is public concern over human activities, a number of which are capable of producing earthquakes. We are not able to say if there is a connection between oil and gas activities, or any other man-made activities, and the events,” BGS said.

Companies exploring for oil and gas in the area are using only conventional processes since fracking is not authorized in Surrey.

Now four geologists are calling for a moratorium on drilling in the area in a letter to The Times on Monday, in which they say:

“We believe that public health and the environment are not being adequately protected given the unstable geology, which had not been identified before permits were issued for the currently active drill sites.”

“There are two oil sites in the immediate area: Horse Hill and Brockham. A causal link with either well site cannot be ruled out, so we need the full picture for the risk assessment,” say Stuart Gilfillan FGS, senior lecturer in geochemistry at School of GeoSciences, University of Edinburgh; Stuart Haszeldine FRSE, professor of geology, University of Edinburgh; Bill McGuire, emeritus professor in geophysical and climate hazards, UCL; Richard Selley, emeritus professor of petroleum geology, Imperial College London.

Related: India’s Renewable Investments Near $20 Billion

The Horse Hill site is run by UK Oil & Gas, which told The Times that it had been drilling there during only one of the 12 earthquakes, and that there was no evidence that oil and gas drilling had caused the earthquakes.

Brockham site operator Angus Energy, for its part, claims that regional geology means that it is physically impossible for its drilling to have caused the earthquakes.

The head of earthquake hazards at the BGS, Brian Baptie, told The Times:

“Natural earthquakes tend to be a little bit deeper but it’s not unheard of to get natural earthquakes at those kind of depths. My feeling is that a natural cause seems more likely.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trade War Scares Hedge Funds To Cut Oil Bets To Two-Year Low

Next Post

China Threatens 25% Import Tariff On U.S. LNG

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com