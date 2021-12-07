Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.68 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 75.44 +2.36 +3.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.726 +0.018 +0.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.227 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.111 +0.011 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 70.85 +2.56 +3.75%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.111 +0.011 +0.51%

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.19 +3.17 +4.53%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.31 +3.24 +4.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 71.70 +4.01 +5.92%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.07 +3.86 +5.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 76.05 +3.73 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.21 +3.00 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 66.00 +2.56 +4.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Julianne Geiger

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 07, 2021, 3:56 PM CST

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.089 million barrels.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 60 million barrels since the beginning of the year.

Analyst expectations for the week were for a build of 2.093-million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 747,000 barrels, compared to the 1.667-million-barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices had been trading up by more than 3% on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release as earlier concern about the Omicron variant faded into the landscape of OPEC+’s bullish outlook that prompted the group to plan on increasing production in January by another 400,000 bpd.

By 3:00 p.m. EST WTI had risen more than 3% to $71.96—a more than $5 per barrel increase since this time last week. Brent was trading up nearly 3% at $75.43 per barrel, nearly $5 higher

Inventory

U.S. oil production for the week ending November 26—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—rose by 100,000 bpd to 11.6 million bpd—the second such rise in as many weeks. Production is still off from the U.S. high of 13.1 million bpd prior to the pandemic.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 3.705 million barrels for the week ending December 3—after the previous week's 2.2-million-barrel build.

Distillate stocks also saw an increase in inventory of 1.228 million barrels for the week, after last week's 800,000-barrel increase. Cushing saw a 2.395 million-barrel increase this week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

