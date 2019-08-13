Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.71 -0.39 -0.68%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.30 +2.73 +4.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.011 +0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 59.15 +2.12 +3.72%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 18 hours 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Marine 18 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 18 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.33 +2.27 +4.36%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.22 +3.61 +6.06%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.18 +2.71 +4.72%
Girassol 18 hours 63.14 +2.49 +4.11%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.71 +2.50 +6.38%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 18 hours 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

EIA Lowers World Oil Demand Forecast Again

The US Energy Information Administration…

New Offshore Boom Is Propping Up This Niche Market

The global market for floating…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 13, 2019, 3:47 PM CDT oil rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has estimated a surprise crude oil inventory build of 3.7 million barrels for the week ending Aug 8, compared to analyst expectations of a 2.761-million barrel draw.

The inventory build this week compares to last week’s draw of 3.4 million barrels, according to API data. A day later, the EIA contradicted the API report, estimating that there was an inventory build instead--of 2.4 million barrels.

After today’s inventory move, the net draw for the year is 4.53 million barrels for the 33-week reporting period so far, using API data.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday prior to the data release as the market clawed its way back up after reaching 2019 lows last week as prospects for demand growth dimmed in the wake of the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States. 

At 10:54am EST, WTI was trading up $1.8 (+3.33%) at $56.760—roughly $3 up from last week’s price. Brent was trading up $2.08 (+3.55%) at $60.65—smaller gains from last week than was seen in WTI, but still $1.50 up on the week.  

The API this week reported a 3.7-million-barrel increase in gasoline inventories for week ending Aug 8. Analysts predicted a draw in gasoline inventories of 810,000 barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing fell by 2.5-million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending August 1 rebounded to 12.3 million bpd, just 100,000 bpd off the all-time high of 12.4 million bpd.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released at its regularly scheduled time on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:43pm EST, WTI had started to slip, but still trading up on the day at $56.94 while Brent traded up as well at $61.15.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

