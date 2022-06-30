Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

Oil On Course For First Monthly Decline In 8 Months

Oil On Course For First Monthly Decline In 8 Months

Oil prices may be heading…

Social Backlash Is Wreaking Havoc On Ecuador’s Oil Industry

Social Backlash Is Wreaking Havoc On Ecuador’s Oil Industry

Ecuador’s already-struggling oil industry is…

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Related News

Suriname Prepares Major Oil Block Offering

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Suriname is preparing to tender some 60 percent of its offshore blocks over the next 12 months, Reuters reported this week, citing a vice-president of the state oil firm, Staatsolie.

The first tender is planned for the fourth quarter of this year, Glenn Corrie told Reuters.

Suriname is the neighbor to Guyana, the hottest new oil spot in the world where Exxon and Hess have made a string of discoveries in recent years totaling billions of crude oil in untapped reserves. Exxon eyes production of 1.2 million bpd from just one block in Guyana by 2027.

The Guyana deposits are part of the Guyana-Suriname Basin, which Staatsolie's Corrie called "the hottest basin in the world", adding that "Our objective over the course of the next 12 months is to license the next round of all that acreage and put it into the hands of operators."

Hopes are running high, but Suriname has yet to replicate the Guyana boom. Still, TotalEnergies earlier this year announced that it had made a significant discovery off the shore of Suriname—the fifth in the country. The company has yet to make its final investment decision on the project after appraisal drilling.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Guyana-Suriname Basin could hold up to 32.6 billion barrels of undiscovered oil resources, underscoring the tremendous hydrocarbon potential that the countries share. It is estimated that Suriname's offshore oil discoveries held recoverable oil resources of nearly 2 billion barrels as of the end of 2021.

Suriname last year held a shallow water tender that saw three exploration blocks awarded to TotalEnergies, Chevron, and Qatar Petroleum, which partnered with the French supermajor on two blocks. Now, plans appear to be much more ambitious, especially after another tender, scheduled for October last year, failed to result in any winning bids.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Gazprom Not To Pay Dividend For 2021

Next Post

Europe’s Power Prices Surge As Market Fears Worsening Supply Crunch

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

