Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Sudan Oil Exports Rising Despite Conflict

By Alex Kimani - Aug 14, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Crude exports by South Sudan have climbed to their highest level in almost two years despite an ongoing war between Sudan’s government forces and a paramilitary group that erupted in April. Crude shipments now average 154,839 barrels per day, about double March’s figure at 77,419 barrels per day. 

Experts have grown increasingly worried that East Africa's oil hub will be plunged further into chaos and leave it without its main source of livelihood ever since clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over demands by the army and pro-democracy groups for RSF to become integrated into the regular armed forces.

South Sudan gives ~10,000 barrels of crude per day to Sudan as transportation fees because the oil has to go through Sudan to reach Port Sudan where it is loaded into cargo ships. In effect, Sudan receives ~$20 million from South Sudan’s oil every day. RSF has been demanding that South Sudan stop providing funds to the SAF, which might see the SAF retaliate by preventing the export of South Sudan’s oil through Port Sudan, which it controls. With the situation in a stalemate, a complete meltdown would not only destabilize the region but also potentially lead to the collapse of the volatile state.

Sudan is the latest case of a well documented resource curse that tends to grip resource-rich nations in the poorer nations of the world. The DRC and Mozambique are the other famous cases. Back in 2010, Texas-based Anadarko Corp.--now a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)--and Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced the discovery of approximately 180 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, equivalent to ~29 billion barrels of oil, in Mozambique’s supergiant offshore basin of Rovuma, immediately catapulting the south African nation to a potential global LNG superpower. Unfortunately, it was not long before terrorism and the long tail of the “hidden loans” corruption scandal, in which senior officials had formed state-owned companies that borrowed billions of dollars off-the-books, started to cast a pall on the economy and took a toll on investor confidence. 

Luckily, Mozambique has managed to get its act together, and kicked off its first ever LNG exports to Europe last year.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

