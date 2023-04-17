Sudan Clashes Could Threaten South Sudan Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.79 -1.73 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.66 -1.65 -1.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.09 -2.03 -2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.271 +0.157 +7.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.065 -2.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.065 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 4 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 504 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 48 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins Net zero nonsense
  • 12 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 4 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Sudan Clashes Could Threaten South Sudan Oil Exports

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

With slower oil demand growth…

OPEC’s Crude Oil Production Falls In March

OPEC’s Crude Oil Production Falls In March

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Sudan Clashes Could Threaten South Sudan Oil Exports

By Michael Kern - Apr 17, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Landlocked South Sudan’s oil could be at risk as clashes between the army and a paramilitary group in Sudan continued for a third day Monday, with the risk growing that this could turn into a full-blown civil war.

Sudan exclusively exports crude oil produced by landlocked South Sudan.

No indications have yet emerged that oil exports have been affected; however, previous uprisings in Sudan have taken barrels off the market.The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, took up arms against the Sudanese army in the capital Khartoum over the weekend, according to Al Jazeera. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the army said that one group of RSF fighters had surrendered to the country’s armed forces. At least 97 civilians have been killed in three days of clashes, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, cited by Bloomberg.

For oil markets, the concern is that civil war could disrupt oil exports from South Sudan, which relies on Sudan proper to get its crude to the market via an oil terminal on the Red Sea. 

In 2021, tribal protests in eastern Sudan disrupted exports from South Sudan.  

Now, oil markets are closely watching the power struggle between military and paramilitary forces for signs that South Sudan’s crude could be disrupted once again. This is a power sharing struggle between two powerful groups, both seeking control of strategic infrastructure, including the international airport and the public broadcaster. Because the Red Sea port, which handles South Sudan’s crude oil, is a strategic infrastructure asset, oil market observers are keeping a cautious eye on developments. South Sudan has an estimated 3.5 billion barrels in oil deposits. South Sudan and Sudan export primarily Nile and Dar blends to markets in Asia from Port Sudan via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. While most of the oil belongs to South Sudan, the two countries together exported some 132,000 bpd of crude oil in 2021.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Government Acknowledges Challenges To Meeting Emissions Targets

Next Post

Gazprombank Strengthens Partnership With Indian Banks To Expedite Trade

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com