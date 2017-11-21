Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.83 +0.41 +0.73%
Brent Crude 62.81 +0.59 +0.95%
Natural Gas 3.110 -0.03 -0.96%
Mars US 59.13 +0.41 +0.70%
Opec Basket 60.33 +0.43 +0.72%
Urals 60.26 +0.74 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 52.87 -0.32 -0.60%
Natural Gas 3.110 -0.03 -0.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
Opec Basket 60.33 +0.43 +0.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.20 -0.22 -0.54%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.78 +0.74 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.28 +0.74 +1.41%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 63.54 -0.46 -0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 59 mins Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 2 hours Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 2 hours Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 2 hours Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 4 hours Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 5 hours Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 6 hours Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 7 hours U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 19 hours Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 23 hours Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 1 day South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 1 day Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 1 day Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 1 day Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 4 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 4 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 4 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 4 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 4 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 4 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 5 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 5 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 5 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 5 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 5 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 5 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 5 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 6 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 6 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 6 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 6 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 6 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 6 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 6 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 6 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 7 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 7 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Saudi Arabia’s Risky Market Share Sacrifice

Saudi Arabia’s Risky Market Share Sacrifice

In an attempt to boost…

Investors Look To The Permian As Oil Bulls Take A Break

Investors Look To The Permian As Oil Bulls Take A Break

OPEC and the IEA faced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2017, 2:30 PM CST Oil Sands

Norway’s oil major Statoil is exploring for lighter oil offshore Norway and Brazil, and is not pursuing oil sands or heavy oil development, because it’s assessing the carbon and cost competitiveness of the oil varieties, chief executive Eldar Sætre said in an interview with Reuters published on Tuesday.

“A lot of fossil fuels will have to stay in the ground, coal obviously...but you will also see oil and gas being left in the ground, that is natural,” Sætre said, speaking to Reuters in London before Norway’s US$1-trillion oil fund proposed last week to drop oil and gas stocks—US$35 billion worth of shares—from its equity benchmark index.

“At Statoil we are not pursuing certain types of resources, we are not exploring for heavy oil or investing in oil sands. It is really about accessing the most carbon-efficient barrels,” Sætre told Reuters.

“The world needs to develop more efficient barrels... Competitiveness to me is carbon competitiveness and cost competitiveness,” the top Statoil executive said.

Major global oil producers like Canada and Venezuela produce mostly heavy oil.

At the beginning of this year, Statoil sold its entire oil sands operations in the Canadian province of Alberta to Athabasca. The transaction was the first of a series of big companies announcing divestments in Canada’s oil sands. Shell sold some oil sands interests as part of its strategy to focus on free cash flow and higher returns on capital, and to prioritize businesses such as integrated gas and deep water. ConocoPhillips sold oil sands assets in Canada to Cenovus in a US$13.3 billion deal.

Related: Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

Statoil has a ‘lower-carbon’ agenda and a strategic ambition to allocate 15-20 percent of its annual investments towards new energy solutions in 2030, the Norwegian group said in its Energy Perspectives 2017 report.

“Statoil will gradually build a material position in profitable renewable energy projects and low-carbon solutions,” the oil and gas major says.

Yet, Statoil will continue to focus on oil and gas for decades in order to meet demand, Sætre told Reuters.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer

Next Post

Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com