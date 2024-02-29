Spain Enjoys Cheap Electricity Amid Record Renewable Energy Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.83 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 83.72 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.857 -0.028 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.260 -0.011 -0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.260 -0.011 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.29 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.79 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.04 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 22 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Spain Enjoys Cheap Electricity Amid Record Renewable Energy Output

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

President Biden's temporary pause on…

The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

Natural hydrogen presents a promising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Spain Enjoys Cheap Electricity Amid Record Renewable Energy Output

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 29, 2024, 7:00 AM CST

Spanish power prices have tumbled in February to a fraction of the price in neighboring France as record wind and solar power generation in Spain has triggered an extreme slump in prices.

Day-ahead electricity prices for Thursday settled at just $5.20 (4.80 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Spain, compared to as much as $68.86 (63.59 euros) per MWh for France, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

France relies mostly on its vast domestic nuclear power generation for most of its electricity needs and is typically a net exporter of electricity to neighboring countries.  

But as Spain’s wind and solar power generation hit new records early this year, Spain has been exporting electricity since February 21, according to grid data cited by Bloomberg. Spain is currently selling electricity even to France. 

Solar and wind power generation in Spain is expected to have hit a record high this month and high output is set to continue into March, per Bloomberg models.

Cheap power prices have hurt the profits of Spanish utilities but they have been a boon to consumers as retail prices have reflected lower wholesale electricity prices.

Last year, renewables made up 50.8% of Spain’s electricity mix, rising from a 42.2% share in 2022.

More than half of the electricity Spain now consumes comes from renewable energy sources, and total renewable generation topped 135,000 GWh last year, up from 116,695 GWh in 2022, Energy Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said in December.

Spain has made substantial investments in solar and wind capacity over the last 10 years, while hydropower, which used to be Spain's largest source of renewable energy, accounts for approximately 10% of its total generation today. 

Spain outpaced its European counterparts in the deployment of solar and wind power capacity last year, securing second position in onshore wind installations, according to Rystad Energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Germany maintains dominance in solar and onshore wind, “Spain's trajectory in solar and wind energy exhibits remarkable growth prospects for the coming years,” Rystad Energy said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Throw Out Honolulu Climate Lawsuit

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com