Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.4 -1.37 -1.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.4 -0.58 -0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.4 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.501 +0.467 +7.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.459 +0.012 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 108.3 +2.01 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 108.3 +2.01 +1.89%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 104.8 +6.71 +6.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.459 +0.012 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 12 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 12 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 224 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 12 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 79.18 +2.40 +3.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 90.69 +2.06 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 106.9 +2.06 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 105.2 +2.06 +2.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 103.1 +2.06 +2.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 100.2 +2.06 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 100.2 +2.06 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 102.3 +2.06 +2.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 105.9 +2.06 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 100.5 +2.06 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 108.3 +2.01 +1.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.3 +2.25 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 95.00 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 107.7 +4.14 +4.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 98.74 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 102.7 +2.06 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.7 +2.06 +2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.3 +2.25 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 +2.00 +2.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.3 +2.36 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia

The West Rushes To Curb Russian Oil Revenue Without Increasing Prices

The West Rushes To Curb Russian Oil Revenue Without Increasing Prices

The West is scrambling to…

Goldman Sachs Doubles 2023 European Natural Gas Price Target

Goldman Sachs Doubles 2023 European Natural Gas Price Target

Goldman Sachs has turned even…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia

By Michael Kern - Jul 11, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

Spain has called on its companies to seek to lower imports of LNG from Russia, while the Spanish government looks to help other EU member states with energy and power supply this year, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said.

“It is desirable that traders seek to minimise imports of Russian gas and diversify the contracts they may hold,” Ribera said at a press briefing as carried by Reuters.

Unlike most of the EU, Spain does not depend on Russian pipeline gas, but it has the highest number of LNG import terminals in Europe—six.

Imports of LNG from Russia represented nearly 12 percent of Spain’s gas imports in May, compared to a 6.6 percent share of Russian LNG in May 2021, according to Reuters estimates.

Spain is now urging importers to minimize exposure to Russian LNG contracts while at the same time adopting some energy-saving measures in order to help other EU markets with power supply.

In May, the Spanish government passed a decree limiting the use of air conditioning in public buildings as part of a strategy to conserve energy and reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. Spain itself does not depend on gas from Russia, but its government is working to increase energy efficiency as the European Union looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of this year alone.

While Spain has six LNG import terminals, it is not well connected via pipelines to other countries, limiting European access to LNG imports.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, companies have been studying plans for possible offshore pipeline connections from Spain to Italy.

In May, energy infrastructure operator Snam of Italy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Spanish energy and transmission system operator Enagas for a feasibility study on an offshore pipeline between Spain and Italy. Snam and Enagas will jointly mandate a technical feasibility study aimed at the potential construction of an offshore pipeline connecting Spain with Italy, “which would be beneficial to further diversify energy supply towards our country as well as Europe,” the Italian company said.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Will Play A Vital Role In Australia’s Energy Transition

Next Post

French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com