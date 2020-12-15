Southeast Asia’s $200+ Billion Renewables Opportunity

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.74 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.666 -0.016 -0.60%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 48.67 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 49.65 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph up Urals 28 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.84 +0.34 +0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.666 -0.016 -0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 50.07 -0.49 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 50.45 -0.64 -1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 48.11 +1.13 +2.41%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 52.28 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 50.61 +1.25 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 52.11 +1.27 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 49.65 +0.07 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 days 33.19 +0.26 +0.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.49 +0.42 +1.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 45.99 +0.42 +0.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 47.39 +0.42 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 41.29 +0.42 +1.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 39.99 +0.42 +1.06%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 39.99 +0.42 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 41.34 +0.42 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 42.89 +0.42 +0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 40.04 +0.42 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 38.00 +0.75 +2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 50.01 -0.32 -0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 41.57 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 +0.50 +1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.78 +0.42 +0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 8 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 2 mins Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 23 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 51 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 23 hours Natural Gas Precaution

Breaking News:

Oil Reverses After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Prices Take A Breather After Big Rally

Oil Prices Take A Breather After Big Rally

Oil prices fell back on…

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

Big Oil Slammed With A $7 Trillion Reality Check

The world’s largest asset manager…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Southeast Asia’s $200+ Billion Renewables Opportunity

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 15, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

There is a $205-billion opportunity in renewable energy for Southeast Asia from which China, Japan, and South Korea could benefit as the biggest energy lenders to smaller countries in the region, Greenpeace has said in a new report.

“These three East Asian countries are top global energy investors, with established ties in Southeast Asia. But coal finance is drying up and banks are struggling to get a grip on clean energy finance. The climate crisis depends heavily on the flexibility and ingenuity of East Asian finance. And state-backed public development banks once again need to play the trailblazer role to engage new markets,” according to Insung Lee, project manager of Greenpeace Japan’s climate and energy team.

Southeast Asian countries, according to the report, will need investments of some $125.1 billion for solar energy over the next ten years, as well as $48.1 billion for wind energy, assuming they want to pursue the renewable energy path instead of sticking to fossil fuels. And China, Japan, and South Korea are in a position to convince them to choose the renewable energy path by investing in solar and wind rather than fossil fuels.

However, the report notes that the three East Asian powerhouses are also large exporters of coal infrastructure and lenders for coal power plants to their neighbors in Southeast Asia. This has to change if they are to reap the benefits of the nascent renewable energy financing market in the region, the report says.

“East Asian finance will be as important for renewable energy in Southeast Asia as it was for coal. Over the past two decades, we’ve seen East Asian banks skew the margins towards coal to keep the fossil fuel profitable despite ballooning financial risk. Over the next decade, we’ll see them apply the same ingenuity to unlock renewable energy from the restrictions of their own financial framework,” Greenpeace Japan’s Lee also said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

North Dakota’s Oil Production Won’t Rebound Until 2022  

Next Post

India Starts Construction Of World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

 Alt text

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com