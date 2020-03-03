UN: South Sudan’s Oil Patch Is Living On Borrowed Time

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.33 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.01 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.85 +2.09 +5.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.24 -0.16 -0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.35 +1.99 +6.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.60 +1.99 +4.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 47.15 +1.99 +4.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.50 +1.99 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 41.00 +1.99 +5.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 45.75 +1.99 +4.55%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.25 +1.99 +5.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 48.31 -2.06 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +2.00 +5.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.48 +1.99 +3.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 17 hours Gold.
  • 9 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 23 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 2 hours On Venezuela
  • 1 day Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 1 day Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol

Breaking News:

UN: South Sudan’s Oil Patch Is Living On Borrowed Time

Why Hydrogen Stocks Are Soaring

Why Hydrogen Stocks Are Soaring

Falling costs, new investment and…

Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change

Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change

The world's richest man and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UN: South Sudan’s Oil Patch Is Living On Borrowed Time

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2020, 3:00 PM CST South Sudan

South Sudan continues to spend oil revenues in advance and its oil sector continues to lack transparency, according to a UN report that was made public recently.

One of the newest countries in the world, South Sudan, broke from Sudan in 2011, taking with it around 350,000 bpd in oil production. But then civil war in South Sudan broke out in 2013 that further complicated oil production.  

Currently, South Sudan pumps around 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and it aims to grow its production in the future.

According to a report by the Panel of Experts on South Sudan drafted in November 2019 but made public recently, “There has been a continued lack of transparency in the oil sector. The Ministry of Petroleum has not ended the practice of pre-sale financing arrangements for South Sudanese oil, despite the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund.”

Last year in March, the IMF warned South Sudan to immediately stop contracting expensive and nontransparent oil advances. South Sudan had taken loans from Chinese companies with the promise to repay them with proceeds from future oil revenues—from oil it has yet to get out of the ground.

The UN report found that the African oil producer continues with the practice to strike pre-sale financing arrangements with little transparency.

“The Panel was unable to verify the financial liabilities of the Government related to oil advances, cargoes and repayment terms because the Government has not released current data on oil sales or published its marketing report, in accordance with the stipulations in the Agreement on transparency and accountability,” the UN report said.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum published last month a report, saying that it is “trying to increase transparency in the country’s oil and gas sector, specifically concerning the financial aspects.”

“All this information is now available, and everyone will have access to it,” the ministry said at the end of February.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Kuwait Expects OPEC+ To Agree To Deal This Week

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com