South Korea To Send Navy Unit To Guard Oil Shipping In Strait Of Hormuz

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.59 +0.39 +0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.47 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.038 -1.77%
Mars US 3 days 60.30 +0.48 +0.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.02 -0.53 -0.82%
Urals 4 days 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.53 +0.18 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.038 -1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 12 hours 62.53 -0.30 -0.48%
Murban 12 hours 64.29 -0.36 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.21 -0.90 -1.63%
Basra Light 4 days 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.07 -0.94 -1.49%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Girassol 4 days 65.02 -0.35 -0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.02 -0.53 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.61 +0.63 +1.58%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.70 +0.18 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 53.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.70 +0.18 +0.32%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.95 +0.18 +0.35%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.95 +0.18 +0.35%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.20 +0.18 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.10 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 52.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 4 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 +0.08 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 16 hours Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 1 day It's all about algae and plankton
  • 1 hour Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 3 hours How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 15 hours CACTUS II pipeline shippers, Trafigura, Anadarko and Concho EXPORTING the 670K/bbls day capacity
  • 4 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 days Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 2 days EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 80 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space
  • 17 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 16 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 13 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 hour Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

India’s Imports Of Venezuelan Oil Surge To Near Two-Year High

Reuters: OPEC Cuts Weigh On Arab Oil Producing Economies

Reuters: OPEC Cuts Weigh On Arab Oil Producing Economies

The extension of the OPEC+…

Natural Gas Glut Is Crushing US Drillers

Natural Gas Glut Is Crushing US Drillers

U.S. natural gas producers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea To Send Navy Unit To Guard Oil Shipping In Strait Of Hormuz

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Hormuz Iran

One of Asia’s key oil importers, South Korea, is preparing to send a naval unit, including a destroyer, to the Strait of Hormuz to help protect free tanker movement through the crucial oil transit point in the Middle East, South Korea’s Maekyung business newspaper reported on Monday.

South Korea has decided to deploy its anti-piracy unit Cheonghae, currently in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, to the Strait of Hormuz, where the naval unit could be joined by helicopters, according to a senior South Korean government official who spoke to the Maekyung newspaper.

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil chokepoint in the world with daily oil flows averaging 21 million bpd, or the equivalent of 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption. According to EIA estimates, 76 percent of the crude oil and condensate that moved through the Strait of Hormuz last year went to Asian markets, with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore the top destinations.

Several high-profile incidents in recent weeks and months have raised the tensions between Iran and the West in the Middle East, the latest being Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker earlier this month, in what appears to be in retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by Gibraltar, with the help of the UK Royal Marines, in the beginning of July.

South Korea is exploring various way to protect its ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters quoted deputy ministry spokesman Ro Jae-cheon as saying at a press conference on Monday.

Related: Natural Gas Glut Is Crushing US Drillers

Khalid al-Falih, the energy minister of the world’s largest crude oil exporter and OPEC’s biggest producer, Saudi Arabia, urged last week countries buying crude oil to secure the free navigation of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.  

Also last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with FOX News, referring to international efforts to secure free tanker navigation in the Strait of Hormuz:

“We’ve asked the Brits, the French, the Germans, the Norwegians, the Japanese, the South Koreans, the Australians – I’m sure I missed a few.  Every country that has an interest in ensuring that those waterways are open and crude oil and other products can flow through the Straits of Hormuz needs to participate to protect not only their own interests, but the fundamental understanding of free and open waterways.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Firms Want More Transparency In Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Next Post

U.S. Firms Want More Transparency In Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oxy Jet Trip To Shell Home Sparks New Anadarko Speculation

Oxy Jet Trip To Shell Home Sparks New Anadarko Speculation

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com