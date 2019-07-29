U.S. Firms Want More Transparency In Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.59 +0.39 +0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.47 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.038 -1.77%
Mars US 3 days 60.30 +0.48 +0.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.02 -0.53 -0.82%
Urals 4 days 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.53 +0.18 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.038 -1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 12 hours 62.53 -0.30 -0.48%
Murban 12 hours 64.29 -0.36 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.21 -0.90 -1.63%
Basra Light 4 days 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.07 -0.94 -1.49%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Girassol 4 days 65.02 -0.35 -0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.02 -0.53 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.61 +0.63 +1.58%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.70 +0.18 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 53.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.70 +0.18 +0.32%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.95 +0.18 +0.35%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.95 +0.18 +0.35%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.20 +0.18 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.10 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 52.70 +0.18 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 4 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 +0.08 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 16 hours Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 1 day It's all about algae and plankton
  • 1 hour Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 3 hours How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 15 hours CACTUS II pipeline shippers, Trafigura, Anadarko and Concho EXPORTING the 670K/bbls day capacity
  • 4 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 days Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 2 days EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 80 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space
  • 17 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 16 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 13 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 hour Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

India’s Imports Of Venezuelan Oil Surge To Near Two-Year High

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Oil prices nudged up early…

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

Natural gas has grown increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Firms Want More Transparency In Nigeria’s Oil Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Nigeria oil

Nigeria needs to overhaul its oil and gas sector to make it more transparent and open to fuel-pricing competition if it wants to attract investments from U.S. oil firms, a Nigeria-based official at the U.S. Department of Commerce told Bloomberg in an interview.

According to Brent Omdahl, who is commercial counselor at the U.S. Department of Commerce:  

“Our investors are willing to compete on fair terms for new investments if there’s a transparent process to try to win new oil opportunities. What is difficult or a disincentive to investors is when deals are done and then the contracts are not honored.”

Nigeria should also consider removing the price controls over gasoline and other fuels in order to open the market to competition, Omdahl told Bloomberg, adding that the current fuel price controls “perpetuate a system where only certain people benefit.”

As a whole, Nigeria needs to think strategically for the long term about how it could become a more attractive destination for foreign, including U.S., oil companies, according to Omdahl.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted in April that Nigeria could help reduce the poverty gap and increase fiscal resources if it were to phase out the implicit fuel subsidies “while strengthening social safety nets to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable.”

Nigeria is dusting off an ambitious plan to double its oil production by 2025, aiming to pump as much as 4 million bpd in six years’ time, but analysts think that the goal may be too ambitious for the country to achieve.

According to analysts who talked to Bloomberg earlier this month, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari—who was re-elected this February—now has a more friendly Parliament and could introduce a new petroleum bill to reform the oil sector. Possible reforms could reduce the Nigerian state oil firm’s interest in joint ventures with foreign companies, address the causes of violence in the oil-rich Niger Delta, and introduce royalties and taxes on deepwater drilling, which is opposed by Big Oil, including Chevron and Exxon. However, some analysts question the resolve of the president and Parliament to pass reforms quickly.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Next Post

South Korea To Send Navy Unit To Guard Oil Shipping In Strait Of Hormuz

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oxy Jet Trip To Shell Home Sparks New Anadarko Speculation

Oxy Jet Trip To Shell Home Sparks New Anadarko Speculation

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com