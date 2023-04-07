South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 21 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 494 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 38 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Saudi And Omani Delegates Head To Yemen For Peace Talks With Houthi Officials

The Oil Bulls Are Back On The Attack

The Oil Bulls Are Back On The Attack

OPEC+ sent oil prices soaring…

Kyrgyzstan Ramps Up Power Purchases From Russia

Kyrgyzstan Ramps Up Power Purchases From Russia

Kyrgyzstan plans to sign a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

By Michael Kern - Apr 07, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

South Korea has announced a $5.32 billion financial support package aimed at helping the country's battery makers invest in infrastructure in North America over the next five years. 

The initiative is intended to help South Korean firms capitalize on the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, which requires automakers to source 50% of critical EV battery resources from the U.S. or a U.S. free-trade partner to qualify for new federal incentives. 

South Korea's package will provide support through lowering lending rates, and insurance premiums cut by up to 20% and additional loans and tax credits for firms seeking to build battery and materials production facilities in North America. 

The South Korean government will work on the initiative with the country's biggest battery cell makers and materials firms.

The new U.S. legislation has sparked some concern among auto manufacturers, particularly given that China dominates the global supply of many key raw materials used to make EV batteries. 

South Korea has been particularly affected, with two-thirds of its cathode, anode and electrolyte materials sourced from China. However, several automakers are already reacting to the new requirements with new investment plans. 

In March, South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced that it would invest $5.6 billion into a stalled U.S. battery project in Arizona to qualify for the new federal incentives.

South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and SK On together account for over a quarter of the global market of EV battery cell makers, with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI also among the top five. 

As well as supplying Tesla, Volkswagen and General Motors, Korean companies have also been stepping up international expansion in recent months. 

The South Korean government-backed battery alliance was launched last November to enable the country to better compete with China when sourcing essential resources to provide better stability for the battery supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang stressed, "Both the government and businessmen should cooperate to find solutions together to effectively cope with situations changing rapidly after the Inflation Reduction Act.” 

While the recent U.S. policy addition has fueled some uncertainty during an already challenging time, the ongoing development of the electric vehicle industry is a strong driver of vitality and increased competition in the automotive sector.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia To Provide $240 Million Loan For Pakistan Hydropower Project

Next Post

Saudi And Omani Delegates Head To Yemen For Peace Talks With Houthi Officials

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com