South Africa Overturns Ruling that Halted Shell’s Wild Coast Exploration

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.14 -2.85 -3.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.27 -2.84 -3.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.13 -2.73 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 +0.180 +6.96%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.338 -0.079 -3.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%
Chart Mars US 213 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.338 -0.079 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 4 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.79 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.14 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.39 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.49 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.24 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.19 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.59 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.22 -0.92 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.22 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -1.00 -1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

S&P Global: EU Could FInalize Russia LNG Sanctions in June

Mega-Batteries Key in the Electrification of Heavy Industry

Mega-Batteries Key in the Electrification of Heavy Industry

The electrification of heavy-duty equipment,…

Will the World Ever Return to the Gold Standard?

Will the World Ever Return to the Gold Standard?

Some analysts are predicting a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

South Africa Overturns Ruling that Halted Shell’s Wild Coast Exploration

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 03, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Oil supermajor Shell won a reprieve for Wild Coast offshore exploration after a South African appeals court suspended an earlier ruling from a lower court that had halted exploration activities due to environmental concerns, Reuters reports. 

Shell targeted South Africa’s Wild Coast for oil exploration in 2014, sparking backlash from indigenous peoples in this eastern region of the country who were concerned about the potential for land and water contamination. 

Local environmental activists campaigned against exploration, winning a High Court ruling that effectively revoked Shell’s permit, according to activists from Living on Earth (LOE). On Monday, however, the South African appeals court suspended the High Court ruling, which paves the way for Shell and other oil companies eyeing the Wild Coast to argue their case in another round of public consultations, according to Reuters, which noted that the initial ruling against Shell revolved highly around the lack of a public consultation. 

In its Monday ruling, the appeals court recognized oil companies’ exploration rights,  including renewals that were handed out in 2017 and 2021. 

"In the circumstances ... considerations of justice, equity and the principles of finality and certainty dictate that the harshness of the exploration right being set aside can and should be ameliorated," the ruling, published electronically, said. 

The South African Court of Appeals described the High Court’s finding that “authorising new oil and gas exploration, with its goal of finding exploitable oil and/or gas reserves and consequently leading to production, is not consistent with South Africa complying with its international climate change commitments” as having a “sterilising effect” that “cannot be endorsed”.

The “sterilising effect” refers vaguely to the development of new offshore oil and gas in neighboring Namibia and Mozambique that has reinvigorated investor interest in “final frontier” oil in Africa, rendering the Wild Coast more poignant than it was when the original ruling halted exploration.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Next Post

S&P Global: EU Could FInalize Russia LNG Sanctions in June

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com