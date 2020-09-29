Solar Could Be Europe’s Top Power Source In 5 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.11 -0.18 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 41.03 -1.40 -3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.515 -0.046 -1.80%
Graph down Mars US 47 mins 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.15 +0.29 +0.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.515 -0.046 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.76 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.34 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 5 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 18 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 7 hours BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Gasoline Inventories Climb

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

After years of low natural…

Can Algeria Keep Its Oil Exports From Falling Further?

Can Algeria Keep Its Oil Exports From Falling Further?

OPEC member Algeria is struggling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Solar Could Be Europe’s Top Power Source In 5 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Solar power could be Europe’s biggest energy source in terms of installed capacity by 2025 if the European Union (EU) stays on track for its net-zero targets, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on SolarPower Europe’s Solar Power Summit on Tuesday. 

“Our numbers show that if Europe is keen and able to follow a net-zero goal, within five years of time solar will be the number one electricity capacity in Europe, overtaking everybody,” IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said on the summit, as carried by Recharge.

The numbers Birol was referring to will be published in IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2020 on October 13. 

“Clean energy must be at the heart of the global economic recovery. Solar was essential in offering resilience during the pandemic and with the help of the #EUGreenDeal, Europe will lead the world in providing solar and renewable technologies,” Birol said today. 

According to SolarPower Europe, last year was the strongest year of solar capacity growth in the EU since 2010, with 16.7 gigawatts (GW) of installations added in the region—a 104-percent surge compared to the 8.2 GW capacity that the EU added in 2018. Spain was Europe’s largest solar market in 2019 in terms of capacity additions with 4.7 GW, followed by Germany with 4 GW, the Netherlands with 2.5 GW, France with 1.1 GW, and Poland, which nearly quadrupled its installed capacities to 784 MW. 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

After the pandemic hit energy markets this year, SolarPower Europe, alongside other industry organizations representing renewable energy, are calling for renewable energy to become the pillar of the economic recovery in Europe, especially in light of the EU’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050

Most recently, the European Commission laid out plans to increase the EU’s 2030 renewable energy target from the current 32 percent up to 38–40 percent. 

“Solar has seen the largest cost reductions of any renewable technology, major efficiency gains and new innovations, such as floating solar and Agri-PV. This makes it a strategic technology that not only contributes to the objectives of the European Green Deal but creates jobs and development opportunities across all of Europe,” Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said, commenting on the planned new targets and the possibility of a more robust industrial strategy for advanced solar technologies. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Looks To Store Oil In The U.S. To Reduce Supply Risks

Next Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Gasoline Inventories Climb

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com