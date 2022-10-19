Solar And Wind Helped The EU To Save 11 Billion Euros On Gas Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.04 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.33 +1.30 +1.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.95 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.555 -0.190 -3.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.050 +1.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 77.82 -3.24 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 +0.050 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.82 -2.46 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.22 -2.46 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.47 -2.46 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.62 -2.46 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.62 -2.46 -3.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.57 -2.46 -2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.92 -2.46 -3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Assures OPEC That G7’s Price Cap On Russian Oil Won’t Target Them

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

The sabotage of Nord Stream…

New Wind Harvester Can Generate Power From A Gentle Breeze

New Wind Harvester Can Generate Power From A Gentle Breeze

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Solar And Wind Helped The EU To Save 11 Billion Euros On Gas Imports

By Michael Kern - Oct 19, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Record power generation from solar and wind helped the European Union save $10.75 billion (11 billion euros) on natural gas imports since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new study by environmental think tanks E3G and Ember finds.  

Wind and solar energy sources accounted for a record 24% of EU electricity generation between March and September this year, equal to 345 terawatt hours, growing by a record 39 TWh year-on-year. The share of wind and solar in EU electricity generation jumped this year to 24% from the 21% share in the same period of 2021, according to the study.  

Nineteen out of the 27 EU member states achieved a wind and solar record, including Spain, Italy, Poland, and France.  

The record increase in wind and solar compared to last year removed the need for eight billion cubic meters of additional natural gas at a cost of $10.75 billion (11 billion euros), the study found.

Artur Patuleia, Senior Associate focusing on energy system transitions at E3G, said, commenting on the study, “With tight LNG markets sustaining high gas costs for the next years, governments need to support the clean energy ambition of RePowerEU, making it a core element of the energy price crisis response.”

However, the EU continued to spend a lot more on gas, paying an estimated $80 billion (82 billion euros) on fossil gas between March and September to supply 20% of its electricity, the study showed.

A part of those gas volumes continued to come from Russia.

As of September, the EU had already imported more than $98 billion (100 billion euros) worth of fossil fuels from Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the think-tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report earlier this month.    

“Russia’s fossil fuel exports resumed dropping in September, with estimated revenue falling 14% from August. The largest losses were in gas exports to Europe, and in crude oil exports globally,” CREA said.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Receives First Tranche Of $5 Billion EU Aid Package

Next Post

Strong Sales Data Sparks Rally In European Auto Stocks

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com