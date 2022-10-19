Octopus Energy Announces 1.1 GW Renewable Venture In Italy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 85.10 +2.28 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.88 +1.85 +2.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.95 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.460 -0.285 -4.96%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.634 +0.084 +3.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.82 -3.24 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.634 +0.084 +3.29%

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.82 -2.46 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.22 -2.46 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.47 -2.46 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.62 -2.46 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.62 -2.46 -3.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.57 -2.46 -2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.92 -2.46 -3.14%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Octopus Energy Announces 1.1 GW Renewable Venture In Italy

By City A.M - Oct 19, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Octopus Energy Generation has continued its expansion plans into Europe, deepening its role in Italy’s green power market.

Its venture group, Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP) has invested in renewables specialist Nexta Capital Partners, and is creating a joint project with the Milan-based group.

The new venture aims to build 1.1GW of new onshore wind, solar farms and energy storage in the south of Italy by 2025. 

This will power 1.2m homes, while potentially avoiding a potential 950,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

This is the equivalent of removing over 500,000 petrol cars and planting over 4.6m trees. 

The recently launched €220m OEDP invests in early stages of building green power.

OEDP is providing funding to Nexta who will secure land, grid connections, planning permission and local community engagement to get renewable projects to the ready-to-build stage.

Nexta was founded in 2015, developing renewable energy projects in Italy.

Octopus backs Italy’s plans to go green to ease Russian reliance

Italy depends on Russia for around 25 percent of its imported gas and the Government is aiming to reduce its reliance through renewable developments.

In the past year, regulations have been passed to unblock bottlenecks in permitting renewable projects and speed up green energy deployment in Italy.

Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Building more new green energy will help reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and drive down energy bills. Onshore wind and solar are some of the cheapest forms of energy – and Italy can generate it right on their soil. To avoid a repeat of the energy crisis, it’s essential we turbocharge the creation of new renewable energy and shift to a low carbon energy system.” 

Fabrizio Caputo, co-founder and managing director of Nexta, said: “The partnership with Octopus represents a further step towards the consolidation of our growth objectives within the renewable energy industry. We aim to play a leading role with Octopus in the energy transition process.” 

This follows Octopus Energy Italy launching its energy supplier brand in Italy in June 2022, after acquiring SATO Luce e Gas in November 2022. 

Octopus Energy Generation is one of Europe’s largest renewables investors, managing green energy assets worth £4.4bn.

It previously invested in the Italian renewables market in 2017 to build 173 MW of solar farms in Lazio and Sardinia, sold in February 2021.

