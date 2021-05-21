Six-Year High Margins Prompt U.S. Refiners To Boost Gasoline Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.00 -0.94 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.68 -0.79 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.36 +0.59%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 65.22 -1.49 -2.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours .
  • 9 hours The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 44 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 13 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

The giant financial institutions that…

Oil Demand Set To Surge As Travel Picks Up

Oil Demand Set To Surge As Travel Picks Up

As more people get vaccinated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Six-Year High Margins Prompt U.S. Refiners To Boost Gasoline Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT

The highest refining margins since 2015 as U.S. gasoline prices rise are a great incentive to American refiners to increase gasoline production, according to Reuters columnist John Kemp.

In the aftermath of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the national average U.S. gasoline prices shot up to over $3 per gallon to a seven-year high amid shortages at the gas stations and panic buying.

The national average price is expected to fall back slightly below $3 per gallon on Memorial Day, GasBuddy said this week. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, considerably higher than 31 percent who traveled in 2020, GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey showed. The biggest roadblock to travel this year will be high gasoline prices, expected at $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, which would be a $1.02 increase over the same holiday weekend last year, and the highest on Memorial Day since 2014 when the price hit $3.66.

The highest national average gasoline prices in more than six years have driven up the gross margin for gasoline production from U.S. crude to over $24 per barrel, which is up from $10 in early 2021 and the highest level since 2015, Reuters’ Kemp notes.  

As a result, U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.1 million barrels per day during the week ending May 14, 2021, which was 96,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average, the EIA said in its weekly inventory report. Refineries operated at 86.3 percent of their capacity last week, up from 86.1 percent in the previous week, and up from just 69.4 percent utilization in the same week a year ago.

In gasoline, the EIA reported in its weekly estimate an inventory decline of 2 million barrels for last week, which compared with a build of 400,000 barrels a week earlier. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.8 million bpd, up from 9.6 million bpd a week earlier.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE: Oil Demand Has Already Increased To 95 Million Bpd

Next Post

Tanzania, Uganda Finalize Oil Pipeline Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com