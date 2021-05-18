Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.60 -1.67 -2.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.82 -1.64 -2.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.016 -0.093 -2.99%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.034 -0.027 -1.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.132 -0.027 -1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 66.27 +0.90 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.132 -0.027 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 67.03 +1.61 +2.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 67.47 +1.65 +2.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.87 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 69.04 +0.95 +1.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 67.85 +0.79 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.98 +0.60 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.65 +0.68 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.91 +0.90 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.22 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.17 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 42 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours .
  • 15 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

CATL Beats LG And Panasonic To Become Leading Battery Maker

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Needs Biden To Lift Sanctions

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Needs Biden To Lift Sanctions

Maduro’s key backers Russia, China,…

Gulf Countries Are Rushing To Unload Non-Essential Oil Assets

Gulf Countries Are Rushing To Unload Non-Essential Oil Assets

Middle East oil producers are…

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

Biden's $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Send These EV Stocks Soaring

President Joe Biden’s massive $2.5…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

By Irina Slav - May 18, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Gasoline prices remained elevated, with many stations staying shut despite the restart of operations at the Colonial Pipeline network following the May 7 cyberattack.

Reuters reports prices were at the highest in seven years, and almost 11,670 gas stations remained closed on Monday, according to data from GasBuddy. The latest data from the company shows a decline in that number, to 11,217 stations.

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan also said that as of 9 pm on Monday, 73 percent of fuel stations in Washington DC were still out of gasoline—the nation's capital was the hardest hit by fuel shortages, with close to 90 percent of stations out of fuel at the end of last week.

A ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline network on May 7, cutting off some 45 percent of gasoline and diesel supply for the East Coast and prompting government agencies to scramble for alternative methods of transportation and granting temporary waivers from legislative restrictions for the transportation of fuels such as the Jones Act, which prohibits foreign-flagged vessels from moving between U.S. ports.

At the same time, the shutdown prompted thousands to make a run on gas stations in most of the East Coast, despite calls against panic buying. This led to some thousand stations warning that they were running out of gasoline and diesel last week. According to Energy Secretary Granholm, rural areas in the Southeast were likely to start receiving fuels at a normal rate by last weekend. The panic buying spree sent the national U.S. average gasoline price above $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014.

"The Southeast will continue to experience tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refueled," an AAA spokeswoman said, as quoted by Reuters. "Over the weekend, gas prices started to stabilize, but are expected to fluctuate in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

2 Under The Radar EV Stocks Set To Explode This Summer

Next Post

Oman Plans Massive $30 Billion Green Hydrogen Project
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com