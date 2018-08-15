Sinochem Looks To Sell Refinery Stake Ahead Of $2B Energy Unit IPO

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.92 -2.12 -3.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.88 -1.58 -2.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.940 -0.019 -0.64%
Mars US 19 hours 67.24 -0.06 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
Urals 1 day 70.14 +0.56 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.25 +0.10 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.02 -1.62 -2.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.940 -0.019 -0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 71.60 +0.51 +0.72%
Murban 1 day 75.50 +1.01 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.05 +0.25 +0.37%
Basra Light 1 day 73.02 -0.29 -0.40%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.11 -0.13 -0.18%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.25 +0.10 +0.13%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.25 +0.10 +0.13%
Girassol 1 day 73.35 +0.15 +0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.61 -1.92 -4.74%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.74 +0.44 +1.15%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.99 +0.09 +0.14%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.19 -0.16 -0.24%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.69 +2.74 +4.99%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.54 +6.84 +16.02%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.54 +6.84 +16.02%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.04 +1.34 +2.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.79 -0.21 -0.33%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.04 +2.09 +4.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 1 day 57.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 2 days 73.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.99 -0.16 -0.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.49 -0.16 -0.25%
Kansas Common 1 day 57.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 1 day 73.55 -0.16 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 4 hours The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 4 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 21 mins Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 13 hours Crude Price going to $62.50
  • 1 day Anyone Worried About the Lira Dragging EVERYTHING Else Down?
  • 9 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 3 hours Again Google: Brazil May Probe Google Over Its Cell Phone System
  • 22 hours Chinese EV Startup Nio Files for $1.8 billion IPO
  • 1 day Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 1 day Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 1 day Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 1 day Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

Diamondback’s $9.2B Energen Deal Creates Third-Largest Permian Player

Shockwave In Shipping Could Send Brent Soaring

Shockwave In Shipping Could Send Brent Soaring

New IMO regulations for the…

Turkey Turmoil Drags Oil Down

Turkey Turmoil Drags Oil Down

While Turkey might not be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Sinochem Looks To Sell Refinery Stake Ahead Of $2B Energy Unit IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 15, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Sinochem

China’s Sinochem is in advanced talks with state energy giant PetroChina to transfer its stake in an indebted refinery, as the state-run chemicals and oil group looks to sell non-core assets as it readies a US$2-billion IPO of its energy unit, Reuters reports, citing sources briefed on the plans.

Sinochem is looking to transfer its 33.6-percent stake in the West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) refinery, which has a capacity of 200,000 bpd, but which is heavily indebted, according to Reuters’ sources.

WEPEC’s debts exceeded its assets by almost 50 percent at the end of last year, two sources with knowledge of the refinery’s finances told Reuters. The reason for this indebtedness was hefty losses in 2008 and 2014, even though refining margins have improved since 2014.

It was not immediately clear at how much the 33.6-percent stake in the refinery would be valued. Talks are in an advanced stage, but it could still take months to be finalized, or even longer, the sources said.

Sinochem is looking to sell non-core assets as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) of its energy arm, Sinochem Energy.

At the end of last month, Sinochem Energy filed for an IPO in Hong Kong, and the listing is expected to raise around US$2 billion. The IPO of the energy arm is part of Sinochem’s plan to raise capital for its new strategy to shift from exploration and production to higher value-added businesses such as refining, petrochemicals, trading, and refined products retailing.

Sinochem Energy is Sinochem’s unit operating the refining, oil and petroleum products trading, storage and logistics, and distribution and retail businesses. 

Sinochem is also reportedly merging with ChemChina in a deal that has been rumored for two years and that, if finalized, would merge China’s two biggest chemical companies into the world’s largest industrial chemicals firm with annual revenues topping US$100 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Faces 3 Lawsuits Over “Funding Secured” Tweet

Next Post

Diamondback’s $9.2B Energen Deal Creates Third-Largest Permian Player

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com