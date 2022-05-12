Siemens Is Leaving Russia After 170 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.8 +0.12 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 107.3 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.757 +0.117 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.940 -0.011 -0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.774 +0.088 +2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.774 +0.088 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.6 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.8 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.7 +3.35 +3.24%
Graph down Basra Light 163 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.0 +3.78 +3.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 +3.39 +3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.88 +6.14 +7.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.61 +5.95 +6.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.9 +5.95 +5.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 106.1 +5.95 +5.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 104.0 +5.95 +6.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 103.3 +5.95 +6.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.8 +5.95 +5.90%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 101.5 +5.95 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.4 -3.49 -3.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 +5.70 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Ukraine Won't Restart Gas Flows To Europe Until It Has Control Of Pipelines

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

One of Germany's largest natural…

Record High Diesel Prices Will Ripple Across The Economy

Record High Diesel Prices Will Ripple Across The Economy

A global supply shortage and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Siemens Is Leaving Russia After 170 Years

By City A.M - May 12, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Siemens is set to face a €600m (£512m) hit in the second quarter after announcing its full exit from the Russian market after 170 years.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in late February, Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said the conflict was a “turning point in history”, and has decided to pull all services from the region.

“We, as a company, have clearly and strongly condemned this war,” Busch told reporters.

“We’re all moved by the war as human beings. And financial figures must take a back seat in the face of the tragedy. Nevertheless, like many other companies, we’re feeling the impact on our business.”

The company said in a statement: “Siemens will exit the Russian market due to the Ukraine war. The company has started proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities.”

The decision has already started to chip at profits. Not only has Siemens’ net income halved to 1.21 billion euros in its quarterly results, missing analysts’ forecasts of 1.73 billion, but sanctions in Russia have also already cost the company €600m.

These hefty losses were driven by impairment and other charges recorded in the Munich firm’s train-making mobility business as a result of sanctions on Russia.

Whilst the Russian market contributes about one percent of Siemens’ annual revenue,  Busch warned that further costs would be incurred, including legal entities, revaluation of financial assets and restructuring costs. The German firm employs around 3,000 people in Russia.

“From today’s perspective, we foresee further potential risks for net income in the low- to mid-triple-digit million range, although we can’t define an exact timeframe,” he said.

Shares fell nearly five percent this morning.

By City AM

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Looks To Import More LNG Amid Rising Demand

Next Post

India Looks To Import More LNG Amid Rising Demand

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com