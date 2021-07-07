|WTI Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|71.91
|-0.29
|-0.40%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|73.24
|-0.19
|-0.26%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|SellBuy
|3.576
|-0.020
|-0.56%
|Heating Oil •13 mins
|SellBuy
|2.086
|-0.004
|-0.17%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.208
|+0.002
|+0.08%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|74.32
|-1.61
|-2.12%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|74.32
|-1.61
|-2.12%
|Bonny Light • 8 days
|74.16
|-0.45
|-0.60%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|75.94
|+0.23
|+0.30%
|Mars US • 23 mins
|70.15
|-1.17
|-1.64%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.208
|+0.002
|+0.08%
|Marine •8 days
|72.62
|-0.13
|-0.18%
|Murban •8 days
|73.78
|+0.19
|+0.26%
|Iran Heavy •8 days
|69.70
|-0.10
|-0.14%
|Basra Light •8 days
|75.51
|+0.45
|+0.60%
|Saharan Blend •8 days
|74.12
|-0.24
|-0.32%
|Bonny Light •8 days
|74.16
|-0.45
|-0.60%
|Bonny Light • 8 days
|74.16
|-0.45
|-0.60%
|Girassol • 8 days
|74.45
|-0.32
|-0.43%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|75.94
|+0.23
|+0.30%
|Canadian Crude Index •20 hours
|57.44
|-1.14
|-1.95%
|Western Canadian Select •19 hours
|59.87
|-1.69
|-2.75%
|Canadian Condensate •19 hours
|72.37
|-1.79
|-2.41%
|Premium Synthetic •19 hours
|73.77
|-1.79
|-2.37%
|Sweet Crude •19 hours
|69.97
|-2.04
|-2.83%
|Peace Sour •19 hours
|67.62
|-1.79
|-2.58%
|Peace Sour • 19 hours
|67.62
|-1.79
|-2.58%
|Light Sour Blend • 19 hours
|70.12
|-1.79
|-2.49%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 19 hours
|71.87
|-2.29
|-3.09%
|Central Alberta • 19 hours
|67.97
|-1.79
|-2.57%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|74.32
|-1.61
|-2.12%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|69.75
|-2.00
|-2.79%
|Giddings •2 days
|63.50
|-2.00
|-3.05%
|ANS West Coast •1 min
|76.83
|+0.30
|+0.39%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|67.32
|-1.79
|-2.59%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|71.27
|-1.79
|-2.45%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|71.27
|-1.79
|-2.45%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|69.75
|-2.00
|-2.79%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|63.50
|-2.00
|-3.05%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|77.46
|-1.79
|-2.26%
Ship Explosion Rocks Dubai Port
Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly…
The U.S. oil market is…
Local media have reported a large explosion at the Port of Jebel outside of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with the Dubai government confirming a fire on a container ship.
The explosion was loud enough to hear across the city, as described by media.
In a statement carried by BNO Media, the Dubai government said: “A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze.”
A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021
Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and the extent of damages remains unknown at this time.
According to AP, witnesses reported shaking buildings across the city, noting that the blast was felt up to 15 miles away.
Emerging reports coming from Dubai officials suggest that the fire is now under control. Dubai Media Office posted video of efforts to put the fire out on its Twitter account.
As of yet, there has been no statement as to the cause of the explosion and ensuing fire, and no details of the damaged that may have been caused.
By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com
