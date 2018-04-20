Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 7 hours 68.40 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 6 hours 74.06 +0.28 +0.38%
Natural Gas 7 hours 2.767 +0.072 +2.67%
Mars US 6 hours 68.23 +0.09 +0.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 23 hours 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Marine 23 hours 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 23 hours 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 23 hours 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Girassol 23 hours 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 49.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 23 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
All Charts
Shell’s Profits Soar From Strong Asian Demand

WTI’s recent breakout was fueled…

Abu Dhabi Steps Up Privatization Push

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Shell’s Profits Soar From Strong Asian Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT

Oil major Shell has snapped up over 8 million barrels of June-loading crude oil grades from the Middle East and Russia and has resold some of the cargoes in Asia, taking advantage of the strong Asian demand, Reuters reported on Friday, citing five trading sources.

Wider Brent premium over the Middle Eastern benchmark Dubai this month has made Atlantic crude oil supplies more expensive than the Middle Eastern and Russian supplies, which are priced off the Dubai benchmark.

According to two of Reuters’ sources directly involved in the trades, Shell has bought six cargoes of Qatar Marine, four cargoes of Upper Zakum, three cargoes of Russian Sokol, and at least one Banoco Arab Medium and one al-Shaheen cargo from various sellers.

The Anglo-Dutch oil major has resold one of the Qatar Marine cargoes to a customer in Thailand at a premium of more than US$0.20 per barrel to the official selling price (OSP) of the grade, compared to premiums of between US$0.10 and US$0.20 a barrel in previous deals, Reuters sources said. 

Shell’s oil cargo acquisitions have reduced the spot availability, and for some of the crude grades, Shell is the only seller, according to Reuters’ sources.

Demand in Asia is strong, and some analysts believe that it’s stronger than expected, even though oil prices have risen.

According to Thomson Reuters Eikon trade data, Asia’s seaborne imports of crude oil will hit a record in April, with China likely to import more than 9 million bpd this month, possibly setting a record. This robust demand, even amid the maintenance season, points to Chinese oil demand growth even stronger than expected.

Related: New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

“Chinese demand points to strong growth,” Reuters quoted Goldman Sachs as saying in a note to clients. Demand growth may be “higher than currently estimated,” according to Goldman.

Some analysts in Asia don’t expect refineries across the region to reduce imports or cut refinery rates because of the high oil prices, but some traders expect major overhauls at some Chinese refineries in May and June.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

