Private Chinese Chemical Giant Gets Largest-Ever Oil Import Quota

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 68.40 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 4 hours 74.06 +0.28 +0.38%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 +0.072 +2.67%
Mars US 4 hours 68.23 +0.09 +0.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 +0.072 +2.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 21 hours 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Girassol 21 hours 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 49.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 21 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 8 hours Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 14 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 1 day Vistra Energy Says Coal Won't Come Back
  • 12 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 13 hours Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 12 hours Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 hours Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man
  • 1 day Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 15 hours Oil Prices To Fall Below $60?
  • 13 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 4 hours Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 3 hours Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 4 hours The future of oil and gas exploration in New Zealand
  • 12 hours will oil hold?

Breaking News:

Private Chinese Chemical Giant Gets Largest-Ever Oil Import Quota

Should Saudi Arabia Fear Higher Oil Prices?

Should Saudi Arabia Fear Higher Oil Prices?

Oil prices are soaring and…

Mexico’s Oil Crisis: Pirates, Cartels, And Corruption

Mexico’s Oil Crisis: Pirates, Cartels, And Corruption

Mexico’s oil industry is plagued…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Private Chinese Chemical Giant Gets Largest-Ever Oil Import Quota

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Petrochem

Hengli Petrochemical, a unit of private Chinese chemical giant Hengli Group, has obtained state approval to import 400,000 bpd of crude oil—the largest quota ever handed to a private Chinese refiner, as it aims to start a new refinery this year, challenging the smaller independent Chinese refiners.

Listed Hengli Petrochemical said in a stock exchange filing that the Chinese state economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), had approved the import quota.  

Hengli Petrochemical has plans to begin this October trial runs at a new refinery on the northeastern port city of Dalian, a facility which will be one of the five biggest Chinese refineries.

“We hope to get enough allowances for the refinery to start trial operations in October,” a senior Hengli official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

The Dalian refinery’s two crude distillation units (CDU) are designed to process 30 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab Medium crude, 60 percent of Saudi Heavy, and 10 percent Qatar Marine, according to the official.

“Hengli’s world-class scale, sophisticated refinery configuration that favors high-end petrochemicals and its location means it will be a killer competitor to teapots,” Harry Liu of consultancy IHS Markit told Reuters.

The new big refinery will be stiff competition for the small independent refiners—known as ‘teapots’—that typically operate refineries with capacities of below 100,000 bpd.

Related: Is Saudi Arabia Losing Its Asian Oil Market Share?

Liu expects that some of the teapots could close over the next two years as a result of the competition from the larger refineries of private chemical groups.

According to Reuters, Zhejiang Ronsheng Group, another privately held chemical company, is set to start up a newly built 400,000-bpd refinery in the eastern city of Zhoushan in 2018.

In January this year, Hengli Petrochemical and a subsidiary of state-run Sinochem Group signed a cooperation agreement for the production, supply, and marketing of oil products.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Is Alberta Suffering From The Oil Curse?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Expects Oil Cuts To Extend Into 2019
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com