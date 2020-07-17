Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 40.59 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 43.14 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 50 mins 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.86 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.718 -0.005 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.45 -0.67 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.88 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.48 +0.32 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.87 -0.54 -1.14%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.65 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.86 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.86 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.82 +0.09 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 34.33 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.93 -0.47 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.33 -0.47 -1.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 37.68 -0.22 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 37.93 -0.97 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 39.78 -0.37 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 36.68 -0.47 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 hours COVID is real now
  • 6 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 6 hours Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 1 min Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 2 days The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 12 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 24 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 21 hours Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 2 days The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 3 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health

Breaking News:

Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

Wind Is Emerging As A Leader In The Renewable Race

Wind Is Emerging As A Leader In The Renewable Race

As the renewable race heats…

Chinese Oil Imports Surged In H1 2020 Despite COVID-19

Chinese Oil Imports Surged In H1 2020 Despite COVID-19

Despite the devastating coronavirus pandemic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 17, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Shell believes that the UK government could bring forward its timeline to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles as early as in 2030, with the “the right policy and incentives,” Sinead Lynch, UK Country Chair at Shell, said on LinkedIn.

The UK government is currently consulting whether to move up the date for phasing out sales of diesel and gasoline-powered cars, including hybrids, from the original plan of 2040 to 2035 or sooner.    

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC), the UK’s top advisory panel on climate change, said in its annual report to Parliament last month that the UK should rebuild the economy by turning it greener, and called on the government to bring forward the date for phasing out the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2032 at the very latest.

Last year, the UK became the first major economy in the world to enshrine into law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Shell’s Lynch said that she had recently discussed the UK’s climate policies with environmental organizations.

“Greening the recovery was, of course, a key topic of conversation and led us to discuss the government’s plans to bring the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars forward to 2035,” she said.

“We believe that the right policy and incentives could allow the UK to achieve this as soon as 2030, to ensure the UK meets the 2050 net zero target,” Shell’s executive added.

As Shell announced in April its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 at the latest, its chief executive Ben van Beurden said earlier this month that the global economy and oil demand are most likely not headed for a V-shaped recovery as the pandemic will have a knock on energy demand for years. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Aims For 15% Of Global LNG Market By 2025

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com