Shell: UK Could Achieve Goal To Ban Gasoline Cars Sales As Early As 2030

Shell believes that the UK government could bring forward its timeline to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles as early as in 2030, with the “the right policy and incentives,” Sinead Lynch, UK Country Chair at Shell, said on LinkedIn.

The UK government is currently consulting whether to move up the date for phasing out sales of diesel and gasoline-powered cars, including hybrids, from the original plan of 2040 to 2035 or sooner.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC), the UK’s top advisory panel on climate change, said in its annual report to Parliament last month that the UK should rebuild the economy by turning it greener, and called on the government to bring forward the date for phasing out the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2032 at the very latest.

Last year, the UK became the first major economy in the world to enshrine into law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Shell’s Lynch said that she had recently discussed the UK’s climate policies with environmental organizations.

“Greening the recovery was, of course, a key topic of conversation and led us to discuss the government’s plans to bring the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars forward to 2035,” she said.

“We believe that the right policy and incentives could allow the UK to achieve this as soon as 2030, to ensure the UK meets the 2050 net zero target,” Shell’s executive added.

As Shell announced in April its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 at the latest, its chief executive Ben van Beurden said earlier this month that the global economy and oil demand are most likely not headed for a V-shaped recovery as the pandemic will have a knock on energy demand for years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: