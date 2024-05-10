U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.10 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.61 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.295 -0.006 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.522 -0.020 -0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.522 -0.020 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.50 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 12 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China’s Purchases of Saudi Crude to Drop in June

Azerbaijan is Quietly Playing a Key Role in Russia's Economic Plans

Azerbaijan is Quietly Playing a Key Role in Russia's Economic Plans

Azerbaijan has benefited from the…

Could the Conflict Between Iran and Israel Turn Nuclear?

Could the Conflict Between Iran and Israel Turn Nuclear?

Iran's potential retaliatory measures following…

U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia's Military and Industrial Sectors

U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia's Military and Industrial Sectors

The U.S. Treasury and State…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

By RFE/RL staff - May 10, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The US seeks to enhance Saudi Arabia's deterrence capabilities through a defense pact while leveraging Saudi-Israeli normalization to isolate Iran.
  • Saudi Arabia views normalization with Israel as a means to extract security commitments from the US and assert leadership in the Muslim world.
  • Iran opposes Arab normalization with Israel and criticizes efforts by Saudi Arabia, while Riyadh aims for both containment and engagement with Iran.
Middle East

The United States wants to force a gradual shift in Iran’s “decision-making calculus” by signing a defense deal with Saudi Arabia and securing the normalization of relations between Riyadh and Israel.

“We continue to work with allies and partners to enhance their capabilities to deter and counter the threats Iran poses, impose costs on Iran for its actions, and seek to shift Iran’s decision-making calculus over time,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told RFE/RL.

The security package has several components, including a bilateral U.S.-Saudi defense pact aimed at enhancing the Sunni kingdom’s deterrence capabilities. But Washington is adamant that regardless of how close the Americans and the Saudis are to a bilateral agreement, the security package cannot materialize without Saudi-Israeli normalization.

Saudi Arabia has conditioned the normalization of ties with Israel on the establishment of a cease-fire in Gaza and a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden sees a three-way deal key to ensuring a sustainable peace in the Middle East, which includes isolating Iran and making it costly for the Islamic republic to maintain its current regional policies.

“Iran’s isolation in the region and in the international community is a result of its own policies,” the spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to RFE/RL.

A calculus shift will “definitely” happen, but not in the way that the United States wants, according to Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

“Any sort of coalition-building would result in Iran going for counter-coalitions,” he added.

But analysts maintain that for Saudi Arabia, isolating Iran is not the core objective of a security pact with the United States.

The Saudis see normalizing relations with Israel as a strategic leverage to help them extract substantial security commitments from Washington, “thereby balancing against Iranian influence without overtly antagonizing Tehran," Azizi said.

Meanwhile, securing a path toward Palestinian statehood could help Saudi Arabia assert its leadership within the Muslim world and effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Iran has long opposed Arab normalization with Israel and is a staunch critic of the Abraham Accords, which saw Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) establish diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020.

On May 1, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei implicitly criticized Saudi Arabia for looking to normalize relations with Israel in the hopes of resolving the Palestinian question.

Anna Jacobs, a senior Gulf analyst at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, argued that the U.A.E. model of balancing relations with Iran and Israel suggests that Saudi Arabia can do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Riyadh seems confident that normalization with Israel wouldn’t have a major impact on its relationship with Tehran,” she said. “The Saudi strategy with Iran right now is both containment and engagement.”

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia's Military and Industrial Sectors
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com